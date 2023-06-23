Personalized Medicine Market 2023 Comprehensive Study by Top Key Players – GE Healthcare, Abbott

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Personalized Medicine Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2360

Global Personalized Medicine Market is valued approximately USD 514.33 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.95% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Personalized medicine, is also known as precision medicine, it divides people into distinct groups and then tailors medical decisions, therapies, practices, and/or products to each patient depending on that patient’s expected response or illness risk. The market is majorly driven by rising demand for novel drug discovery, rising number of cancer cases and other diseases. Along with this, growing number of clinical trials is driving the growth for the market over the forecast period 2022-2029. Moreover, rising initiatives by key market players is creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the period.

It is also projected that the rising prevalence of rare diseases will accelerate market expansion. The development of numerous individualized medical treatments and therapeutic activities has been made possible by advances in our understanding and correlation of the properties of the human genome. For instance, a research study conducted at the University of California, Irvine in September 2022 offered a unique method for treating inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) by applying precise genome editing that is highly tailored to the needs of an individual. Along with this, there are an increasing number of companion diagnostics that have received FDA approval. For example, Roche received U.S. FDA clearance in October 2020 to expand the use of the Cobas EGFR Mutation Test for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. However, the high cost of Personalized Medicine stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Personalized Medicine Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In 2021, North America had the largest share. This is linked to funding from large pharmaceutical companies and research organizations. All types of ailments are now best treated with personalized medicine, which is why drug discovery and research into any condition now include it. In the region, personalized medicine is advancing for diagnostic purposes. Due to rising demand for personalized diagnostics and novel treatment medications to combat the region’s rising disease prevalence, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest expanding segment over the course of the projection year.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2360

Major market players included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

ASURAGEN, INC.

Abbott

Dako A/S

Exact Sciences Corporation

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Inc.)

Decode Genetics, Inc.

QIAGEN

Exagen Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2360

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Personalized Medicine Diagnostics

Personalized Medicine Therapeutics

Personalized Medical Care

Personalized Nutrition & Wellness

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World