Dental Practice Management Software Market is expected to Exhibit a Massive CAGR of 10.25% by 2030 | Henry Schein, DentiMax

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market is valued approximately USD 2.09 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.25% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Dental laboratories, dental academic and research institutions, dental practitioners, and forensic laboratories all use dental software as a type of computer technology to prevent, treat, diagnose, study, and analyse oral health issues. The major driving factor for the market are rising geriatric population and rising awareness of oral health. Moreover, growing technological advancement for Global Dental Practice Management Software Market is creating lucrative growth opportunity in the market.

The number of elderly people has increased as a result of longer life expectancies, and this trend is probably going to continue. According to a United Nations report, there were approximately 962 million elderly people worldwide in 2017 and that number is expected to rise to 2.1 billion by the year 2050. 16% of the world’s population would be over 65 by 2050, according to the World Population Prospects 2019 report. There is now a strong need for DPM solutions as a result of the increased per capita demand for oral care services. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), dry mouth, which can be a side effect of medications for asthma and high blood pressure, Parkinson’s, high BP & cholesterol, anxiety, pain, and Alzheimer’s disease causes older adults to enter the second phase of their cavity-prone years. However, the high cost of Dental Practice Management Software stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In 2021, North America held the top spot in the global market. One of the main drivers of the market expansion in the United States is the strategic presence of large companies like Henry Schein One & Curve Dental as well as the rapid uptake of oral care services by baby boomers. Additionally, growing startup funding is probably going to support market expansion. For instance, in April 2021, Delta Dental of California, SteadView Capital, F-Prime Capital, Accel Partners, and Eight Roads all contributed to CareStack’s USD 22.5 million fundraising round.

The same investors provided the company with USD 28 million in investment in 2019. Due to the accelerated pace of technological improvement and the growing purchasing power of the populace, Europe is likewise anticipated to experience significant growth. In the 24 months ending June 30, 2020, 21 million people and 6.3 million children visited an NHS dentist, according to NHS Dental Statistics for England. Furthermore, it is anticipated that financing from the NHS for primary care dentistry would create considerable development prospects in the United Kingdom. The NHS provided USD 2,359.6 million in funding for general dentistry in 2018-19.

By Deployment:

On-premise

Web-based

Cloud-based

By Application:

Patient Communication

Invoice/Billing

Payment Processing

Insurance Management

Others

By End-use:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World