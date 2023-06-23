Medical Crutches Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR of 6.50% by 2030 Major Players – Sunrise Medical, Chinesport

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Medical Crutches Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2362

Global Medical Crutches Market is valued approximately USD 683.10 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Medical crutches are a form of mobility tool that make it easier for people to shift their weight from their legs to their upper bodies. People who suffer from temporary disabilities or long-term disabilities use these medical crutches. The Medical Crutches market is expanding because of factors such as high prevalence of bone related diseases such as osteoporosis, arthritis and other and significant number of people suffering from non – fatal injuries. However, availability of alternatives such as knee walker and wheelchairs may halt market growth.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) reports that the countries with the greatest rates of traffic accidents in 2021 were Japan, Korea, Germany, and Italy.

In Japan, there were around 361,562 injuries from traffic accidents in 2021, compared to 323,129 injuries in Germany. Additionally, the UNICEF reported that around 240 million children be born with a disability in November 2021. Additionally, according to the WHO, vehicle traffic accidents are the number one killer of children. As a result, high prevalence of accidents and disabilities is augmenting the market growth. In addition, high incidence of limb loss and product launches activities is creating a lucrative growth to the market.

The key regions considered for the Global Medical Crutches Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to increasingly ageing population, the presence of favorable government regulations, and the development of advanced healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors causing its large share. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, rising road accidents, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sunrise Medical

Nova Medical Products

Millennial Medical

Chinesport

IWALKFree

Cardinal Health

Home Medical Products

New York Millennium Pharmaceutical

AMG Medical

Breg, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Underarm Crutch

Forearm Crutch

Tetrapod Crutch

Leg Support Crutch

Others

By Material:

Wood

Metal Alloy

Carbon Or Glass Fiber Reinforced Composite

Others

By End Use:

Children

Adults

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World