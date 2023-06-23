Medical Adhesive Tapes Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 – 3M, Cardinal Health, Baxter International

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Medical Adhesive Tapes Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market is valued at approximately USD 713.11 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Medical adhesive tapes are used to attach components to equipment such as diagnostic tools and other medical devices. The medical adhesive tapes offer features including porosity, water resistance, shear strength, and adhesive strength. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and related conditions, rising geriatric population, coupled with the surge in the number of surgical cases are the chief factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

The increasing number of road accidents and trauma cases is acting as one of the key driving factors for the growth of the market. For instance, according to the WHO, traffic-related fatalities in Thailand kill 22,941 people annually, or around 33% of all fatalities. Additionally, it was estimated that nearly 41,862 fatalities in Indonesia in 2018 were attributed to traffic accidents as per the WHO. Therefore, the increase in the use of medical adhesive tapes in accidents is anticipated to augment the market growth. Furthermore, introduction of innovative and advanced products, as well as rising strategic initiatives by the key players are leveraging various growth prospects over the forecasting years. However, stringent regulatory policies and increasing manufacturing costs stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising public awareness, availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and presence of significant market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing number of diabetics, rise in surgical procedures, as well as the growing usage of wound dressing in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Smith & Nephew

3M

Medline Industries, LP

Paul Hartmann AG

Cardinal Health

Baxter International

Johnson & Johnson

Nitto Denko Corporation

Nichiban

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Acrylic

Silicone

Rubber

By Adhesion:

Single Coated

Double Coated

By Application:

Surgery

Wound Dressing

IV Lines

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World