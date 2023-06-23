Long-term Care Software Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Long-term Care Software Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Long-term Care Software Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Long term care software can be defined as tools to manage workflows, data, tracking and administration of long term care facilities, patients and staff. Moreover these tools also helps in providing insights towards true interoperability, insightful analytics, and streamlined communication between patients and care providers. the rising digital transformation in healthcare industry and rising scarcity of skilled labour are key factor driving the market growth.

The rising digitization in healthcare sector is contributing towards the growth of the global Long term Care Software Market. For instance- as per statista – In 2019, the global digital health market was worth an estimated $175 billion. 2019-2025 He Expected CAGR of nearly 25% The digital health market is projected to reach approximately $660 billion by 2025. Also, growing expansion of healthcare investment and changing population demographic worldwide is contributing towards the market growth over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Long-term Care Software stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Long-term Care Software Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and increasing prevalence of chronic disease in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and rising digitization in healthcare sector in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cerner Corporation

Omnicare Inc.

AOD Software

Kronos

PointClickCare

Omnicell, Inc

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

MatrixCare

SigmaCare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product

Electronic Health Records

E-prescribing

Clinical Decision Support Systems

Other

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By End User

Home

Healthcare Agencies

Hospice Care Facilities

Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

