With 7 first-round picks, struggling Southeast Division had big opportunity in draft

Michigan teammates Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin are headed to the same division. So are Arkansas' Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr.

The Southeast Division had seven first-round picks in the NBA draft Thursday night — no division had more — including six of the top 18. That’s what happens when only one team in the division finished above .500 — and even that team, Miami, went only 44-38 before making its run to the NBA Finals.

There's plenty of room for improvement across the division, whether it's with the contending Heat or the rebuilding Wizards.

Charlotte had the No. 2 pick and took Alabama star Brandon Miller, the first of two first-round selections for the Hornets. They also added Smith at No. 27. It wasn’t an altogether popular pick among Hornets fans, but if the 6-foot-9 Miller can develop into the shooter he appeared to be at Alabama he could help Charlotte snap a string of seven straight non-playoff seasons.

The Magic also had two first rounders, picking Black at No. 6 before adding Howard to their collection of former Michigan standouts. Orlando also has Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner and Caleb Houstan, all former Wolverines, and Iggy Brazdeikis played for the Magic two seasons ago.

“It’s like a brotherhood within Michigan,” Howard said. “I’m just excited to be around people I’m comfortable with and I’m familiar with. I can’t wait to get on the team and help.”

Washington traded up a spot to snag Bilal Coulibaly at No. 7. Coulibaly played for Metropolitans 92 of the French League, the same team as top overall pick Victor Wembanyama. The Wizards might be picking high for a while after agreeing to trade Bradley Bealand Kristaps Porzingis in the days leading up to the draft.

Atlanta took Bufkin at No. 15 and Miami selected UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. three picks later.

A closer look at the draft for each team in the Southeast Division:

MIAMI HEAT

— Team needs: Size, rebounding

— Draft picks: Jaime Jaquez Jr. of UCLA

— Whose game does Jaquez's most compare to? Aaron Gordon. Jaquez is a good shooter, was great in the NCAA Tournament this past season, has versatility on both ends and is 22 — so he already has a good amount of maturity and experience. He’ll fit in great with Miami, particularly if fellow UCLA alum Kevin Love sticks around.

ATLANTA HAWKS

— Team needs: A combo guard as insurance for the possibility of losing Dejounte Murray, who can be an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season.

— Draft picks: Kobe Bufkin of Michigan and Seth Lundy of Penn State

— Whose game does Bufkin's most compare to? The 6-foot-4 Bufkin says he’s often compared with Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell, also a left-hander. As he develops, Bufkin’s combo guard skills may compare with Murray.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

— Team needs: Just about everything after shedding Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis and entering a rebuilding mode

— Draft picks: Bilal Coulibaly of France and Serbian big man Tristan Vukcevic

— Whose game does Coulibably's most compare to? Coulibaly says he enjoys watching Paul George because of his two-way impact and ability to score. Like Coulibaly, George is also 6-foot-8.

ORLANDO MAGIC

— Team needs: Quickness, shooting and defense on the perimeter

— Draft picks: Anthony Black of Arkansas and Jett Howard of Michigan

— Whose games do the picks most compare to? At 6-foot-7, Black is a durable multi-positional playmaker who reminds some of Mikal Bridges. Howard is the son of Michigan coach and former NBA star Juwan Howard. He’s a scorer who not only is a good shooter but has the ability to create for himself and others off the dribble, sort of in the mold of a Jamal Murray.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

— Team needs: A wing

— Draft picks: Brandon Miller of Alabama, Nick Smith Jr. of Arkansas, James Nnaji from Barcelona and Amari Bailey of UCLA

— Whose game does Miller's most compare to? Miller likes to compare himself to Paul George, his personal GOAT, and the Hornets would certainly love if he lives up to those expectations.

