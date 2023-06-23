Tiffany Hayes scores 21 points as the Sun rolls past the Lynx 89-68

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tiffany Hayes hit a season-high four 3-pointers and scored 21 points, DiJonai Carrington added 17 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-68 on Thursday night.

Hayes had 14 points in the first quarter as Connecticut built a 27-17 lead. The Sun made five 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Minnesota shot 5 for 20 overall. The Lynx missed nine straight shots from late in the first quarter and into the second and trailed 33-17 with 6:56 left before halftime.

Hayes scored 16 points in the first half and Alyssa Thomas had 10 points and six rebounds as Connecticut stretched its lead to 41-28. The Sun put the game out of reach by outscoring Minnesota 26-15 in the third quarter.

Thomas finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, and DeWanna Bonner added 11 points for Connecticut (11-3). Brionna Jones did not play after suffering a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter against Seattle on Tuesday.

Napheesa Collier scored 21 points for Minnesota (4-9), which plays two games against Seattle, starting on Tuesday.

Collier had 13 of Minnesota's 28 points in the first half. Minnesota was just 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the opening half and finished 4 of 22.

___

