US senators introduce bill urging faster arms shipments to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. should speed up weapons deliveries to Taiwan as it faces serious threats from China, U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan has said.

The backlog of arms shipments worth US$19 billion (NT$590.01 billion) prompted Sullivan and fellow Senator Rick Scott to introduce a bill to prioritize providing weapons to Taiwan in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday (June 20), CNA reported.

The bill calls on U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin Lloyd to ensure Taiwan receives priority access to defensive weapons and services purchased through the Foreign Military Sales program.

Sullivan pointed out that political circles in Washington agree Taiwan is being threatened by China. However, the delay in arms shipments has continued.

These weapons were purchased by Taiwan, yet they are scheduled for delivery only in the late 2020s, he said.

The senator said it is Washington's responsibility to address this issue. By placing Taiwan at the top of the delivery priority list, it aligns U.S. priorities with its public statements, he said.

On May 24, a batch of U.S.-made Stinger missiles and relevant equipment arrived in Taiwan.

The shipment, made possible by the use of the Presidential Drawdown Authority, is valued at US$500 million (NT$15.3 billion), Liberty Times reported. This tool allows weapons deliveries to be expedited to foreign countries and international organizations in response to “unforeseen emergencies,” according to the U.S. State Department.

There has been a large push in U.S. Congress to provide Taiwan with the weapons it needs to defend itself against a Chinese invasion. There are growing concerns an attack could happen in 2027, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.