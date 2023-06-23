Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (June 22) and 6 a.m. on Friday (June 23).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missile systems to monitor People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activity, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone or crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 261 military aircraft and 117 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”