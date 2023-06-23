Ozuna slugs a 2-run HR in the 10th as the Braves beat the Phillies 5-1 for 8th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer to cap a five-run 10th inning, and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 Thursday for their eighth straight win.

Ozuna’s 14th homer of the season followed a two-run single by Austin Riley after Philadelphia left fielder Kyle Schwarber misplayed a ball that would have been the third out of the inning. Michael Harris II knocked in the other Atlanta run of the inning, scoring automatic runner Sam Hilliard on a single up the middle.

Four Braves pitchers didn’t give up an earned run in 10 innings, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out 10. Philadelphia’s only run came on Alec Bohm’s sacrifice fly, scoring automatic runner J.T. Realmuto in the 10th.

Raisel Iglesias (3-2) earned the win. Yunior Marte (0-1) took the loss.

TWINS 6, RED SOX 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan pitched a three-hitter for Minnesota’s first complete-game shutout in five years and Byron Buxton became the first player in at least nine seasons to hit a pair of 460-foot home runs in a game in a win over Boston.

Ryan (8-4) pitched his first complete game in 47 big league starts, striking out nine, walking none.

Buxton hit a 466-foot home run in the first inning and a 465-foot drive in the third, his ninth multi-homer game as AL Central-leading Minnesota got back to .500 at 38-38.

Justin Garza (0-2), making his first career start as the Red Sox opener, took the loss.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a three-run homer, leading Arizona past Washington after Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected for complaining about umpire Doug Eddings’ strike zone.

Tommy Henry (4-1) earned his first victory since May 31 for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks, who have won five of seven and moved 16 games over .500 at 46-30. Henry gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Scott McGough earned his fifth save.

Jake Irvin (1-4) allowed two runs — one earned — and five hits in six innings as Washington completed a 1-6 homestand and has lost 14 of 17.

GUARDIANS 6, ATHLETICS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Bell homered and Myles Straw hit an RBI triple, leading Cleveland to a three-game sweep of Oakland, which dropped its eighth straight.

Bell’s 430-foot shot tied it and Straw put Cleveland ahead in the inning with his two-out shot to left.

The A’s were still within 2-1 in the eighth before reliever Yacksel Rios allowed four runs on two wild pitches and two bases-loaded walks.

Nick Sandlin (3-3) worked two hitless innings in relief for the win as four of Cleveland pitchers combined for the three-hitter.

JP Sears (1-5) allowed four hits and struck out eight in seven innings for the A's, who have baseball’s worst record at 19-58.

