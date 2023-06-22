Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT). The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

The Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market is expected to reach more than USD 4 Billion across the 15 major markets(15MM) by the year end of 2021.

Long–term Growth Projection:

More than 2.5 Million tests will be conducted by the 11 major NIPT test by the year end of 2021.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market size was valued at nearly USD 1 Billion in 2016 and market is expected to grow at the CAGR of $ during 2017-2021.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as high incidence rate of babies born with Down syndrome, no risk of miscarriage with NIPT and shifting trend towards child bearing at advanced maternal age (35 years or older). With increased patient access to NIPT test, the NIPT test market is anticipated to have a positive outlook in the coming years. High test cost, strict regulatory requirements and ethical hurdles is restraining the growth of NIPT test market.

NIPT Test Market: Test–wise Outlook

Natera Panorama test will lead the NIPT test market with the market share of more than 25% by the year end of 2021. MaterniT21 Plus and Bambini test have shown its potential to become 2nd and 3rd popular NIPT test. Harmony test is the fourth leading test in the NIPT test market. NIFTY and Verifi test hold the fifth and sixth highest share of the NIPT test market. Other emerging tests such as Prena, IONA, VisibiliT, Veracity and informaseq NIPT test which is likely to affect the market share during the forecast period.

NIPT Test Market: Country–wise Outlook:

United States is the most attractive market with market share of more than 50% in 2016. China will be the second largest market for NIPT test which is expected to grow at a CAGR of $ by 2021. United Kingdom is expected to be third largest NIPT test market being followed by Germany by the end of the forecasted period.

This is the 3rd edition report on NIPT Test Market by DPI Research. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, country wise actual and potential market, NIPT test analysis with volume and market revenue and competitive landscape. The report also covers market growth drivers, challenges, current and upcoming trends of the NIPT test market

GLOBAL NON-INVASIVE PRENATAL TESTING (NIPT) MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market – By Test Type

1. MaterniT21 PLUS

2. Harmony

3. NIFTY

4. Verifi

5. Panorama

6. PrenaTest

7. BambniTest

8. informaSeq

9. VisibiliT

10. Veracity

11. IONA Test

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market – By Country

1. United States

2. United Kingdom

3. Germany

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. France

7. Switzerland

8. Sweden

9. Belgium

10. Australia

11. New Zealand

12. Japan

13. China

14. India

15. Brazil

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

