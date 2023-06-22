Car GPS Navigation System Market Importance of Brand Equity Measuring and Managing Your Brand’s Value | Pioneer Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Alpine Electronics

“Car GPS Navigation System Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Car global positioning system (GPS) navigation system uses multiple satellite signals to find a receiver’s position on earth. In car navigation systems, the GPS antenna and GPS receiver serve to receive signals from these satellites, thereby facilitating vehicle tracking and positioning. These systems are used by various industries such as mining, aviation, automobile, agriculture, and military.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Rise in number of vehicle sales worldwide drives the market. Moreover, integration of connected devices such as smartphones with in-vehicle systems (IVS) along with increase in demand for advanced car navigation systems from end users is anticipated to accelerate the market growth. However, huge presence of substitutes and lack of connectivity infrastructure in emerging countries are anticipated to hinder the market growth. The high penetration of wireless communication technology and availability of advanced telecom infrastructure brings different growth opportunities in the market.
The global car GPS navigation system market is segmented on the basis of component type, car type, end user, and region. Based on component type, it is bifurcated into hardware and software. The car type segment includes passenger and commercial. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into OEM and aftermarket. The passenger car type dominated the market in 2016. By geography, the car GPS navigation system market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the car GPS navigation system market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities is provided.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in the car GPS navigation system market.
The quantitative analysis of the car GPS navigation system market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Pioneer Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric
Alpine Electronics
TomTom
Robert Bosch
Denso Corporation
Continental AG
JVCKENWOOD Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Sony Corporation
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
The car GPS navigation system market is segmented based on component, car type, end user, and region.
By Component
Hardware
Software
By Car Type
Passenger
Commercial
By End User
OEM
Aftermarket
BY Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
Japan
China
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
