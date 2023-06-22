Car GPS Navigation System Market Importance of Brand Equity Measuring and Managing Your Brand’s Value | Pioneer Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Alpine Electronics

“Car GPS Navigation System Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Car global positioning system (GPS) navigation system uses multiple satellite signals to find a receiver’s position on earth. In car navigation systems, the GPS antenna and GPS receiver serve to receive signals from these satellites, thereby facilitating vehicle tracking and positioning. These systems are used by various industries such as mining, aviation, automobile, agriculture, and military.

Rise in number of vehicle sales worldwide drives the market. Moreover, integration of connected devices such as smartphones with in-vehicle systems (IVS) along with increase in demand for advanced car navigation systems from end users is anticipated to accelerate the market growth. However, huge presence of substitutes and lack of connectivity infrastructure in emerging countries are anticipated to hinder the market growth. The high penetration of wireless communication technology and availability of advanced telecom infrastructure brings different growth opportunities in the market.

The global car GPS navigation system market is segmented on the basis of component type, car type, end user, and region. Based on component type, it is bifurcated into hardware and software. The car type segment includes passenger and commercial. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into OEM and aftermarket. The passenger car type dominated the market in 2016. By geography, the car GPS navigation system market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the car GPS navigation system market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in the car GPS navigation system market.

The quantitative analysis of the car GPS navigation system market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Pioneer Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

Alpine Electronics

TomTom

Robert Bosch

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The car GPS navigation system market is segmented based on component, car type, end user, and region.

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Car Type

Passenger

Commercial

By End User

OEM

Aftermarket

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

