Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Power of Ethnography Techniques for Deep Understanding of Consumer Behavior | Ceridian HCM, Inc. (Morneau Sheppell Inc.), FinancialForce Software, IRIS Software Group, Ltd

“Cloud-based Payroll Software Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
The payroll department plays a crucial role in human resources, wherein its primary task is to ensure that all the employees are paid accurately after the necessary deductions. Further, with the deployment of payroll software, the HR department is able to track the number of hours that each employee has worked; this data is utilized for calculating the salary compensation. The cloud-based payroll software market is driven by the secured cloud backup of employee data, ease of system enhancements & updates, and advantages over on-premise solutions. However, regulatory compliances and synchronizing domestic HR processes with global HR standards impede the market growth. Integration of various modules & software is opportunistic for the cloud-based payroll software market growth.
The global cloud-based payroll software market is segmented based on organizational size, industry vertical, and geography. The organizational size segment includes large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into retail; healthcare; manufacturing; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study offers an analytical depiction of the global cloud-based payroll software market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
It presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the cloud-based payroll software industry.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the industry.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
ADP, Inc.
Sage Group
Zenefits Software
Kronos Incorporated
Ascentis HR Software
Oracle Corporation
Paycom Software, Inc.
Ceridian HCM, Inc. (Morneau Sheppell Inc.)
FinancialForce Software
IRIS Software Group, Ltd.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
Large Enterprises
SMEs
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
Retail
Healthcare
Manufacturing
BFSI
Others
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
