Facility Management Market Future of Voice-Assisted Market Research Innovations and Trends | IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Ioffice Corporation

“Facility Management Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Facility management encompasses various professional disciplines, which are focused on effective and efficient delivery of numerous support services for an organization that it serves. It ensures functionality of the built environment by integrating place, people, process, and technology. Facility management solutions enable property and facility managers to achieve better workflows and reduce costs through increased efficiencies, better communications, scheduling, project management, and reporting. Facility management solutions include business analytics, extensive reporting, workflow management, and others. These kinds of software are integrated with other IT systems such as building technology, ERP software, GIS solution, and BIM models or CAD software.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

It is designed to perform various functionalities, including asset management & tracking of important equipment information, management of maintenance costs, management of recurring tasks, to increase asset efficiency, reduce space & maintenance cost, and others.

The growth of the global facility management market is driven by increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions, change in dynamics of organization work style, and rise in adoption of innovative strategies & frequent product launches by the key vendors. Furthermore, high internet penetration and development of the construction industry in Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa drive the market growth. In addition, increase in demand for service outsourcing and high adoption of IoT among end users are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the facility management market. However, lack of awareness about facility management solutions and their benefits hamper the market growth in the near future.

Facility management market is segmented based on component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. By solution, it is categorized into asset management, workplace & relocation management, strategic planning management, real estate & lease management, maintenance management, and others. As per services, it is classified into integrated services and managed services. Based on deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and cloud based. According to organization size, it is fragmented into large, and small & midsize. Based on industry vertical, the global market is studied across BFSI, IT & telecom, public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, real estate, and others (energy & utilities and media & entertainment). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis of the global facility management market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the facility management market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analysis of the key players operating in the global facility management market and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the facility management market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Ioffice Corporation

Archibus, Inc.

FM System, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Accruent, LLC

Planon Corporation

Trimble, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Solution

Asset Management

Workplace & Relocation Management

Strategic Planning Management

Real Estate & Lease Management

Maintenance Management

Others (Sustainability Management and Incident Management)

Services

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Organization Size

Large

Small & Midsize

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Real Estate

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors: