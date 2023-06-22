Facility Management Market Future of Voice-Assisted Market Research Innovations and Trends | IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Ioffice Corporation

“Facility Management Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Facility management encompasses various professional disciplines, which are focused on effective and efficient delivery of numerous support services for an organization that it serves. It ensures functionality of the built environment by integrating place, people, process, and technology. Facility management solutions enable property and facility managers to achieve better workflows and reduce costs through increased efficiencies, better communications, scheduling, project management, and reporting. Facility management solutions include business analytics, extensive reporting, workflow management, and others. These kinds of software are integrated with other IT systems such as building technology, ERP software, GIS solution, and BIM models or CAD software.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
It is designed to perform various functionalities, including asset management & tracking of important equipment information, management of maintenance costs, management of recurring tasks, to increase asset efficiency, reduce space & maintenance cost, and others.
The growth of the global facility management market is driven by increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions, change in dynamics of organization work style, and rise in adoption of innovative strategies & frequent product launches by the key vendors. Furthermore, high internet penetration and development of the construction industry in Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa drive the market growth. In addition, increase in demand for service outsourcing and high adoption of IoT among end users are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the facility management market. However, lack of awareness about facility management solutions and their benefits hamper the market growth in the near future.
Facility management market is segmented based on component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. By solution, it is categorized into asset management, workplace & relocation management, strategic planning management, real estate & lease management, maintenance management, and others. As per services, it is classified into integrated services and managed services. Based on deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and cloud based. According to organization size, it is fragmented into large, and small & midsize. Based on industry vertical, the global market is studied across BFSI, IT & telecom, public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, real estate, and others (energy & utilities and media & entertainment). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players profiled in the report are as follows:
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Ioffice Corporation
Archibus, Inc.
FM System, Inc.
CA Technologies, Inc.
Accruent, LLC
Planon Corporation
Trimble, Inc.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Component
Solution
Asset Management
Workplace & Relocation Management
Strategic Planning Management
Real Estate & Lease Management
Maintenance Management
Others (Sustainability Management and Incident Management)
Services
By Deployment Model
On-premise
Cloud-based
By Organization Size
Large
Small & Midsize
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Public Sector
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Real Estate
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
