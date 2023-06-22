Intelligent Evacuation System Market Maximizing the Value of Focus Groups Strategies for Effective Qualitative Research | ABB Group, Automated Logic, Beckhoff Automation GmbH &Co. KG, Eaton Corporation Plc

“Intelligent Evacuation System Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

The global intelligent evacuation system market was valued at $504 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $775 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023. Intelligent evacuation system is a type of alert and response generation facility designed to enhance the safety level of individuals endangered due to the occurrence of an emergency situation. It facilitates a suitable and safe evacuation procedure. This system conducts orderly evacuation and notifies building and surrounding occupants of variety of changing event circumstances, such as fire situation, toxic incident, extreme weather condition, violence, and others. It generally consists of a set of hardware and software that enables automated response solution.

The intelligent evacuation system market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to technological innovation in product offerings, rise in adoption for building automation and control system solutions, increase in application areas among end users, and heavy venture capital investments in R&D activities to develop solutions with enhanced capabilities. Moreover, constant development of the supportive regulatory structure fuels the demand for intelligent evacuation system products. In addition, increase in adoption of smart construction is expected to boost the intelligent evacuation system market growth in the coming years. However, high initial costs of implementation and dearth of trained professionals to implement the right solution for the specific needs among consumers hinders the growth of the market.

The global intelligent evacuation system market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. By type, the market is divided into voice evacuation system, mass notification system, and emergency lighting. On the basis of end-user, it is classified into commercial, industrial, and residential. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global intelligent evacuation system market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness.

The quantitative analysis of the intelligent evacuation system market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

Robert Bosch GmbH

HOCHIKI Corporation

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls International Plc

Siemens AG

Legrand

ABB Group

Automated Logic

Beckhoff Automation GmbH &Co. KG

Eaton Corporation Plc

Intelligent Evacuation System Market Key Segments:

By Deployment

Voice Evacuation System

Mass Notification System

Emergency Lighting

By End Users

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

