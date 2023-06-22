Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Importance of Market Research in Customer Retention Strategies for Success | Sentiance, Sightcorp, Realeyes, CrowdEmotion

“Emotion Detection and Recognition Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
In a software program, emotion recognition provides advanced image processing and allows a program to “read” the emotions of a human face. This procedure involves recognition of a person’s emotional state such as anger, sadness, fear, joy, disgust, surprise, trust, and others. Key players focus on combining image processing techniques with sophisticated algorithms to understand more about a person’s feeling with the help of facial images or videos.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Rapid growth in Internet of Things technology, rise in popularity of wearable technology, and high smartphone penetration worldwide drive the global emotion recognition and detection market. However, high cost of application, numerous functional requirements, misinterpretation in analysis of emotions restricts the emotion recognition and detection market growth. Moreover, adoption of cloud-based technology presents a major opportunity for market expansion.
The global emotion detection and recognition market is segmented on the basis of software tool, application, technology, end user, and region. Based on software tool, it is divided into facial expression & emotion recognition, gesture & posture recognition, and voice recognition. Based on application, the emotion recognition and detection industry is classified into law enforcement, surveillance, & monitoring; entertainment & consumer electronics; marketing & advertising; and others (e-learning and video games). The technology segment includes pattern recognition network, machine learning, natural language processing, and others (bio-sensors technology). The end users covered in this report are commercial, industrial, defense, others (government, retail, entertainment, and transportation). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study comprises analytical depiction of the global emotion detection and recognition market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
Affectiva
Beyond Verbal
Noldus Information Technology
Sentiance
Sightcorp
Realeyes
CrowdEmotion
Kairos AR, Inc.
nViso SA.
SkyBiometry
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY SOFTWARE TOOL
Facial Expression & Emotion Recognition
Gesture & Posture Recognition
Voice Recognition
BY APPLICATION
Law Enforcement, Surveillance, & Monitoring
Entertainment & Consumer Electronics
Marketing & Advertising
Others (e-Learning and Video Games)
BY TECHNOLOGY
Pattern Recognition Network
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Others (Bio-sensors Technology)
BY END USER
Commercial
Industrial
Defense
Others (Government, Retail, Entertainment, and Transportation)
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
