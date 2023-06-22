Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Importance of Market Research in Customer Retention Strategies for Success | Sentiance, Sightcorp, Realeyes, CrowdEmotion

“Emotion Detection and Recognition Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

In a software program, emotion recognition provides advanced image processing and allows a program to “read” the emotions of a human face. This procedure involves recognition of a person’s emotional state such as anger, sadness, fear, joy, disgust, surprise, trust, and others. Key players focus on combining image processing techniques with sophisticated algorithms to understand more about a person’s feeling with the help of facial images or videos.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Rapid growth in Internet of Things technology, rise in popularity of wearable technology, and high smartphone penetration worldwide drive the global emotion recognition and detection market. However, high cost of application, numerous functional requirements, misinterpretation in analysis of emotions restricts the emotion recognition and detection market growth. Moreover, adoption of cloud-based technology presents a major opportunity for market expansion.

The global emotion detection and recognition market is segmented on the basis of software tool, application, technology, end user, and region. Based on software tool, it is divided into facial expression & emotion recognition, gesture & posture recognition, and voice recognition. Based on application, the emotion recognition and detection industry is classified into law enforcement, surveillance, & monitoring; entertainment & consumer electronics; marketing & advertising; and others (e-learning and video games). The technology segment includes pattern recognition network, machine learning, natural language processing, and others (bio-sensors technology). The end users covered in this report are commercial, industrial, defense, others (government, retail, entertainment, and transportation). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global emotion detection and recognition market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Affectiva

Beyond Verbal

Noldus Information Technology

Sentiance

Sightcorp

Realeyes

CrowdEmotion

Kairos AR, Inc.

nViso SA.

SkyBiometry

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SOFTWARE TOOL

Facial Expression & Emotion Recognition

Gesture & Posture Recognition

Voice Recognition

BY APPLICATION

Law Enforcement, Surveillance, & Monitoring

Entertainment & Consumer Electronics

Marketing & Advertising

Others (e-Learning and Video Games)

BY TECHNOLOGY

Pattern Recognition Network

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others (Bio-sensors Technology)

BY END USER

Commercial

Industrial

Defense

Others (Government, Retail, Entertainment, and Transportation)

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

