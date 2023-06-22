Sales Force Automation Software Market Power of Data Visualization Techniques for Communicating Research Findings | Aptean, Bpmonline, Infusionsoft, Infor, Oracle (NetSuite Inc.)

“Sales Force Automation Software Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Sales force automation software is a software solution, which automates the processes involved in sales such as lead generation, sales forecasting, contact management, order & invoices management, email integration, and others. This software increases productivity and efficiency of sales processes. The growth of the global sales force software market is driven by surge in need to streamline the sales processes to reduce manual efforts required for sales data, increase in need for tracking mechanism, and rise in need for business intelligence & insights.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

However, increase in data security & privacy concerns, complexity related to the implementation of software due to varying selling approaches to different customers, and lack of awareness & skill sets are expected to restrain the sales force automation software market growth. Conversely, rise in the adoption of cloud-based subscription programs and upsurge in innovation in the field of mobile telecommunications technology such as 4G & 5G are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the sales force automation software market.

The report segments the sales force automation software market on the basis of application, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on application, the market is categorized into lead management, sales forecasting, order & invoices management, opportunity management, and others (email integration, contact management, analytics, and relationship management). By deployment type, it is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. According to industry vertical, it is fragmented into healthcare, retail, telecom, food & beverages, BFSI, and others (consumer goods and logistics). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the sales force automation software market are Aptean, Bpmonline, Infusionsoft, Infor, Oracle (NetSuite Inc.), Pegasystems, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., SugarCRM, and Zoho Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global sales force automation software market.

In-depth analysis is carried out by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023, which helps to identify the prevailing global sales force automation software market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the sales force automation software market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Lead Management

Sales Forecasting

Order & Invoices Management

Opportunity Management

Others (Email Integration, Contact Management, Analytics, and Relationship Management)

ByDeploymentType

Cloud

On-premises

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Food & Beverages

BFSI

Others (Consumer Goods and Logistics)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

