Cloud Enterprise Application Software Market Future of Blockchain in Market Research Opportunities and Challenges | Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE

“Cloud Enterprise Application Software Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Enterprise application software is a collective set of computer programs with shared business applications that cater to the needs of an entire organization rather than an individual user. It provides services such as online payment processing, automated billing system, human resource management, IT service management, customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence, collaboration, and others. Over the past few years, cloud-based deployment model for enterprise application software has gained a significant momentum owing to cost-effective advantages of cloud platform and easy deployment. In addition, the role of enterprise application software has changed from a back-office management to business process enhancement, which urged companies to modify their internal processes. This changing dynamic has significantly increased the demand for enterprise application software among large- and small- & medium-sized organizations worldwide.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The growth of the global enterprise application software market is driven by increase in adoption of cloud among enterprises, inclination of companies towards customer-centric approach, and realization of competitive advantages achieved through implementation of enterprise application software. In addition, rapid changes in business models and emerging trends of cloud are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the cloud enterprise application software market. However, high-costs associated with the services and security concerns hamper the market growth.

Cloud enterprise application software market is segmented based on solution, industry vertical, and geography. By solution, the market is categorized into customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply chain management (SCM), Web conferencing, business intelligence (BI), business process management (BPM), content management system (CMS), enterprise asset management (EAM), and others. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into manufacturing & services, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, oil & gas, telecom, and others. Geographically, cloud enterprise application software market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis of the global cloud enterprise application software market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the cloud enterprise application software market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analysis of the key players operating in the cloud enterprise application software market and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

HP

QAD Inc.

IFS AB

Epicor Software Corp.

Infor

Salesforce.com, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Solution

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Web Conferencing

Business Intelligence (BI)

Business Process Management (BPM)

Content Management System (CMS)

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM)

Others

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing & Services

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Oil & Gas

Telecom

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

