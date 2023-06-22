Gas Turbine Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Latest Trends, and Forecast 2031

U.S (New York) – New research study titled “Gas Turbine Market” for the year 2023, encompassing various aspects such as industry size, market share, growth analysis, segmentation, leading manufacturers and innovations, key trends, market drivers, restraints, regulatory framework, distribution methods, opportunities, strategies, potential roadmap, and annual forecasts until 2031. The primary objective of this market research study is to thoroughly examine the industry, enabling businesses to gain comprehensive insights into the sector and its economic potential. By leveraging accurate statistical research data provided by Report Ocean 2023 to 2031, your business can experience accelerated growth. This report also delves into PESTLE & SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and provides crucial information including expenditure, costs, revenue, and end-users. With over 150+ pages, the document offers a comprehensive table of contents, 180+ figures, tables, charts, and insightful analysis.

Key Players[Siemens AG, Ansaldo Energia SpA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, General Electric Company, Solar Turbines Incorporated, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, IHI Corporation, Wartsila Oyj Abp, MAN Energy Solutions, OPRA Turbines, Zorya Mashproekt, United Engine Corporation, Rolls-Royce plc, Capstone Green Energy Corporation, Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited, Vericor Power Systems, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction.

Global Gas Turbine Market Stood to Reach USD 24 Billion by 2028

Increasing Research and Development Activities and Innovations Propelling Global Gas Turbine Market

The rising demand for gas turbines is prompting the market players into investing significantly towards research and development activities and bringing innovations into their products. As a result, the companies are advancing their offerings. For instance, they are introducing new cooling schemes using steam or conditioned air and breakthroughs in blade metallurgy that result in higher turbine temperatures. Furthermore, the new gas turbines also have fired inlet temperatures as high as 2600 F and pressure ratios of 40:1 with efficiencies of 45% and above.

Prominent Demand for Combined Cycle Technology Is Driving The Global Gas Turbine Market

The global gas turbine market is segmented into the open cycle and combined cycle, based on technology. The combined cycle technology accounts for the largest market share owing to its prominent use in driving the electricity generator and recovering waste heat from the turbine exhaust to generate steam, according to International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association (IPIECA). The steam generated from waste heat is run through a steam turbine to provide supplemental electricity.

Global Gas Turbine Market – By End-User

Based on end-user, the global gas turbine market is segmented into power generation, oil & gas, and other industries. The power generation segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the increasing demand for electricity along with rising focus and investment towards environment-friendly power generation infrastructures. The expanding economy’s activities have resulted in a significant surge in electricity demand due to which the development of power plants is increasing, eventually leading to rising demand for gas turbines.

Global Gas Turbine Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global gas turbine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global gas turbine market owing to the presence of emerging economies and rising investment towards low-cost electricity-generating infrastructures due to high population and rising economic development. However, North America also covers substantial market share owing to the presence of leading industry players and high investment towards research and development.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Gas Turbine Market

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak halted the growth of the global gas turbine market. The lockdown imposed in several countries to mitigate the virus spread resulted in a huge shortage of human resources due to which the establishment of new power plants resulted in a decline in the demand for gas turbines in the market. Furthermore, the maintenance activities were also paused during the lockdown period which also affected the business of the industry players dealing with gas turbines.

Market Segment:

By Design Type(Heavy Duty, Aeroderivative)

By Technology(Open Cycle, Combined Cycle)

By Rated Capacity(140 Mw, 40120 Mw, 120300 Mw, Above 300 Mw)

By End-User(Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Other Industries)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

The market is highly competitive and concentrated among the global and regional industry players. The companies significantly invest in research and development activities to innovate their offerings and launch new products. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global gas turbine market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global gas turbine market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market

