HVAC Chillers Market Size, Growth Status, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast 2031

The HVAC Chillers Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends, and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean recently released a research report on the HVAC Chillers Market, which covers the market’s historical growth, cost structure, revenue, trends, and potential prospects for the period 2023-2031. The report provides an extensive coverage of the market across various categories and includes a detailed analysis at the national level, along with an evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The global HVAC chillers market revenue was around US$ 9.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 16 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

HVAC chillers are refrigeration systems that offer to cool for commercial and industrial applications. These utilize liquids such as oil, water, or another refrigerant. They are essential for maintaining the desired temperature of any room, device, or machine. A wide variety of living places, including tiny to large rooms, garages, basements, and crawl spaces, can employ these chillers.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Rise in demand for district cooling systems in numerous sectors and high-rise structures. Thus, they propel the market growth.

HVAC chillers are extensively employed in the cooling and ventilation of skyscrapers, the expansion of skyscrapers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Rise in government spending on construction activities. Thus, more chillers are needed for temperature control. This in turn is predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

An increase in industrial and residential development activity with the help of government programs like the “National Infrastructure Programme” and “Nation Programme on Strategies for Sustainable Smart Cities,” among others is anticipated to fuel the market’s expansion.

Increasing awareness of the need to install air conditioning, heating, and ventilation (HVAC) systems due to rising greenhouse gas emissions and global warming is a factor in the expansion of the HVAC chillers industry globally.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, several HVAC chiller manufacturers and sales halted operations in nations including China, the U.S., and India. Additionally, the supply of equipment was restricted due to a scarcity of labor and raw materials. It is projected that the development of coronavirus vaccinations and the reopening of manufacturing facilities lead to the reopening of the HVAC chillers industry.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the HVAC chiller market in terms of the highest shares. The largest market contributors in this region are China and Japan. Skyscraper construction in these nations is receiving more attention, which has raised awareness of chilled water-cooled systems and created new prospects for the region to generate demand. Due to its robust economic growth, fast urbanization, and large population base. These factors boost the market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global HVAC chillers market are:

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd

Electrolux AB

Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd

Honeywell International Inc

Johnson Controls International plc

Shuangliang Eco-Energy Co Ltd

Kaltra

LG Electronics Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Panasonic Corporation

PolyScience

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Siemens AG

S.K.M Air Conditioning

Trane Technologies Plc

Thermal Care Inc

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global HVAC chillers market segmentation focuses on Operation Type, Condenser Type, Application and Region.

Segmentation based on Operation Type

Vapor Compression Chillers

? Reciprocating

? Centrifugal

? Screw

? Scroll

Vapor Absorption Chillers

Segmentation based on Condenser Type

Water Cooled

Air Cooled

Evaporative

Segmentation based on Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

HVAC Chillers Market Research Report Scenario includes:

>The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global HVAC Chillers Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

>The report starts with the key takeaways, highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global HVAC Chillers Market.

>Provides the research methodology of the study.

>Further provides PEST analysis for each region.

>Highlights the key industry dynamics in the HVAC Chillers Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

>Discusses the global HVAC Chillers Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2031.

