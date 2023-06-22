HVAC Chillers Market Size, Growth Status, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast 2031

The HVAC Chillers Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends, and potential opportunities.
Report Ocean recently released a research report on the HVAC Chillers Market, which covers the market’s historical growth, cost structure, revenue, trends, and potential prospects for the period 2023-2031. The report provides an extensive coverage of the market across various categories and includes a detailed analysis at the national level, along with an evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.
The global HVAC chillers market revenue was around US$ 9.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 16 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
HVAC chillers are refrigeration systems that offer to cool for commercial and industrial applications. These utilize liquids such as oil, water, or another refrigerant. They are essential for maintaining the desired temperature of any room, device, or machine. A wide variety of living places, including tiny to large rooms, garages, basements, and crawl spaces, can employ these chillers.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Rise in demand for district cooling systems in numerous sectors and high-rise structures. Thus, they propel the market growth.
HVAC chillers are extensively employed in the cooling and ventilation of skyscrapers, the expansion of skyscrapers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.
Rise in government spending on construction activities. Thus, more chillers are needed for temperature control. This in turn is predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the market.
An increase in industrial and residential development activity with the help of government programs like the “National Infrastructure Programme” and “Nation Programme on Strategies for Sustainable Smart Cities,” among others is anticipated to fuel the market’s expansion.
Increasing awareness of the need to install air conditioning, heating, and ventilation (HVAC) systems due to rising greenhouse gas emissions and global warming is a factor in the expansion of the HVAC chillers industry globally.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, several HVAC chiller manufacturers and sales halted operations in nations including China, the U.S., and India. Additionally, the supply of equipment was restricted due to a scarcity of labor and raw materials. It is projected that the development of coronavirus vaccinations and the reopening of manufacturing facilities lead to the reopening of the HVAC chillers industry.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific dominated the HVAC chiller market in terms of the highest shares. The largest market contributors in this region are China and Japan. Skyscraper construction in these nations is receiving more attention, which has raised awareness of chilled water-cooled systems and created new prospects for the region to generate demand. Due to its robust economic growth, fast urbanization, and large population base. These factors boost the market growth.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global HVAC chillers market are:
Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd
Electrolux AB
Carrier Global Corporation
Daikin Industries Ltd
Honeywell International Inc
Johnson Controls International plc
Shuangliang Eco-Energy Co Ltd
Kaltra
LG Electronics Inc
Mitsubishi Electric Corp
Panasonic Corporation
PolyScience
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
Siemens AG
S.K.M Air Conditioning
Trane Technologies Plc
Thermal Care Inc
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global HVAC chillers market segmentation focuses on Operation Type, Condenser Type, Application and Region.
Segmentation based on Operation Type
Vapor Compression Chillers
? Reciprocating
? Centrifugal
? Screw
? Scroll
Vapor Absorption Chillers
Segmentation based on Condenser Type
Water Cooled
Air Cooled
Evaporative
Segmentation based on Application
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
HVAC Chillers Market Research Report Scenario includes:
>The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global HVAC Chillers Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.
>The report starts with the key takeaways, highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global HVAC Chillers Market.
>Provides the research methodology of the study.
>Further provides PEST analysis for each region.
>Highlights the key industry dynamics in the HVAC Chillers Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.
>Discusses the global HVAC Chillers Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2031.
