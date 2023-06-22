Automatic Bending Machine Market Size, Outlook, Share, Segmentation Analysis, and Forecast 2031

The Automatic Bending Machine Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends, and potential opportunities.
Report Ocean recently released a research report on the Automatic Bending Machine Market, which covers the market’s historical growth, cost structure, revenue, trends, and potential prospects for the period 2023-2031. The report provides an extensive coverage of the market across various categories and includes a detailed analysis at the national level, along with an evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.
The global automated bending market revenue was around US$ 2.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
An automated bending machine is used to bend the tool. It can be bent automatically in a linear or rotational motion. The tube, pipe, metal sheet, and bar can all be bent automatically by this machine. Form-bound bending and free-from bending are two different types of bending processes. In these processes, heating or cold forming is used.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Significant demand for iron and steel from the building and transportation industries fuel the market growth.
The growing sectors of oil and gas, manufacturing, automotive, and building and construction drive the global market growth.
Industry 4.0 adoption is driving demand for linked machinery, which is ultimately fueling the expansion of the automatic bending machine market.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, several producers and sales in the market were forced to cease operations in nations like China, the U.S., and India. Additionally, a scarcity of laborers and raw materials restricted the supply of automatic bending machine system equipment.
However, it is anticipated that the reopening of manufacturing facilities and the development of coronavirus disease vaccines will result in the reopening of automatic bending machine businesses.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific dominated the market. It is predicted that this trend would continue during the forecast period. Due to a rise in manufacturing enterprises such as automotive and aviation in nations like China, India, and Japan. Additionally, the expansion of infrastructure projects in this region is driving up demand for automatic bending equipment. Thus, it is anticipated that all of these factors will fuel the market in
this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global automated bending machine market are:
Amada Co. Ltd
AMOB
Baileigh Industries
BLM Group
Bystronic
DANOBATGROUP
Euromac
HACO
Horn Machines Tools
PEDAX GmbH
Pines Engineering & H&H Tooling
Prima Industrie S.p.A
Shuz Tung Machinery Industrial Co Ltd
Soco Machinery
Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH
TRUMPF
WAFIOS AG
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global automated bending machine market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Automatic
o Upto 10 ton
o 10-20 ton
o More than 20 ton
Semiautomatic
Segmentation based on Technology
Electric
Hydraulic
Pneumatic
Induction
Segmentation based on Application
Tube/Pipe
Metal Sheet
Bar
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Automatic Bending Machine Market Research Report Scenario includes:
>The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Automatic Bending Machine Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.
>The report starts with the key takeaways, highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Automatic Bending Machine Market.
>Provides the research methodology of the study.
>Further provides PEST analysis for each region.
>Highlights the key industry dynamics in the Automatic Bending Machine Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.
>Discusses the global Automatic Bending Machine Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2031.
