AAC Blocks and Panels Market Size, Share, Prominent Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2031

The AAC Blocks and Panels Market delves into various aspects, enabling readers to gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics, trends, and potential opportunities.

Report Ocean recently released a research report on the AAC Blocks and Panels Market, which covers the market’s historical growth, cost structure, revenue, trends, and potential prospects for the period 2023-2030. The report provides an extensive coverage of the market across various categories and includes a detailed analysis at the national level, along with an evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The global AAC blocks and panels market revenue was around US$ 20 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 34.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) is produced industrially using cement, fly ash, or fine aggregate. The weight of AAC panels and blocks, which ranges from 1/6 to 1/3 of that of conventional concrete, makes them lightweight building materials. Additionally, it goes by the names porous concrete, autoclaved cellular concrete, aircrete, foam concrete, and autoclaved lightweight concrete.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

AAC Blocks are exceptional and distinctive building materials that provide the highest level of flexibility, durability, and usability. These elements will fuel the market.

The expansion in infrastructure projects and construction has raised the demand for commercial, residential, and industrial buildings, which has also contributed to the industry’s long-term growth. This factor is estimated to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Lack of awareness among consumers regarding AAC block quality can constrain market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government and the closure of construction sites, the majority of the migrant and local workers employed at the sites were unable to get to their places of employment. There was a notable decline in the demand for AAC blocks and non-reinforced panels internationally since they are now often employed in construction.

However, the government’s large reduction in funding for infrastructure and building projects owing to increased emphasis on boosting the healthcare system had an impact on the sales of AAC blocks and panels. As construction is a volatile enterprise, decreased economic activity is a result of weak demand for industrial, commercial, residential, or renovation projects has impacted the market size.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021, and it is anticipated that it will continue to be the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period. The AAC restricts demand in nations like India and China, which are expanding quickly because of increasing demand for a variety of services including entertainment and education. It offers a significant opportunity for facility building. Additionally, these countries’ expanding populations have boosted the need for residential construction, which has prompted their governments to start some initiatives to encourage the development of these buildings. These factors drive the market in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global AAC blocks and panels market are:

UAL INDUSTRIES LTD

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

H+H UK LIMITED

Xella Group

Biltech Building Elements Limited

UltraTech Cement Ltd

AERCON Aac

Wehrhahn GmbH

Akg Gazbeton

Solbet

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global AAC blocks and panels market segmentation focuses on Product Type, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Blocks

Panels

Lintels

Others

Segmentation based on End User

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Infrastructure Construction

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

