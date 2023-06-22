High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) System Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Image Guided Therapy, Medsonic Ltd

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) System Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) System. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

More than 570 commercial treatment sites treated over 115, 000 cases with HIFU system throughout the world with great success.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) is a modality of therapeutic ultrasound and is a non–invasive method to deposit acoustic energy into tissue. In HIFU therapy, ultrasound beams are focused on diseased tissue, and due to the significant energy deposition at the focus, temperature within the tissue rises to 65° to 100°C, destroying the diseased tissue by coagulation necrosis. Each sonication of the beams treats a precisely defined portion of the targeted tissue.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing population base of cancer patients, technological advancements in HIFU devices, increasing number of commercial treatment centres, increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures, and growing awareness regarding the benefits offered by HIFU procedures over those of conventional therapeutic.

The Research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the HIFU research sites, pre–clinical research sites, clinical research sites, technical research sites, commercial treatment sites and treatment by indication. Additionally, the report includes insight of clinical trials of the HIFU System. Key trends in terms of collaborations, distribution agreement and partnership deals are analyzed with details.

The report also includes comprehensive profiles of HIFU system manufacturers such Philips Healthcare, EDAP TMS, Sonacare Medical, Haifu Medical, Shanghai A&S Co., LTD, Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd., Insightec, Theraclion, Alpinion Medical Systems, FUS Instruments, Image Guided Therapy, Medsonic Ltd, Promedica Bioelectronics, Sumo Corporation Ltd and Mirabilis Medica. The thorough description of players includes parameters such as business overview, revenue, products analysis and recent development & trends of the manufacturers.

Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) System Market – 15 Manufacturers covered

1) EDAP TMS

2) Philips Healthcare

3) Sonacare Medical

4) Haifu Medical

5) Shanghai A&S Co., LTD

6) Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

7) Insightec

8) Theraclion

9) Alpinion Medical Systems

10) FUS Instruments

11) Image Guided Therapy

12) Medsonic Ltd

13) Promedica Bioelectronics

14) Sumo Corporation Ltd

15) Mirabilis Medica

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

