Traffic jam on Taipei-Yilan road likely to last until Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Heavy traffic on many of Taiwan’s roads is likely on Friday (June 23), the second day of the Dragon Boat Festival, including on the Taipei to Yilan road (National Highway 5) where a traffic jam is expected to remain until the early hours of Saturday morning.

The transport ministry said it estimates 17 sections of National Highway 1 will experience heavy traffic congestion on Friday, per CNA. As of Thursday evening, traffic is moving smoothly along road systems on Taiwan’s west coast, but the Taipei-Yilan road between Shiding and Pinglin (National Highway 5) east of Taipei was congested with traffic moving at about 40 kilometers per hour.

The Freeway Bureau said that southbound congestion on west coast freeways is expected to emerge at around 8 a.m. on Friday, and should dissipate by noon. Northbound congestion is likely to appear around 12 p.m. and dissipate by 8 p.m.

Drivers can visit the Freeway Bureau website or download the app by searching “1968” in the app store (高速公路1968) to see real-time traffic maps and updates in Chinese and English.

Live footage shows Taipei to Yilan traffic on the Nangang System of National Highway 5 at Shiding. (Freeway Bureau image)