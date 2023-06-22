Digital affairs minister highlights Taiwan's resilience

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Affairs Herming Chiueh (闕河鳴) highlighted the nation's accomplishments in digital resilience in a meeting with Rasa Jukneviciene, vice president of the EU's Subcommittee on Security and Defense (SEDE) on Tuesday (June 20).

Chiueh said that cybersecurity is national security. He emphasized its importance in Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to promote digital transformation in both the public and private sectors, according to a digital ministry press release.

He cited the large-scale cyberattacks last August during then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit as an example of the cybersecurity challenges Taiwan faces. Since the establishment of the Ministry of Digital Development on Aug. 27, 2022, Taiwan has bolstered its cybersecurity management and improved its joint defense system, the deputy minister said.

As a result, Taiwan has been able to effectively defend itself against cyber threats and ensure the security of its networks.

Chiueh mentioned that the digital ministry has launched a government service to help the public identify official government websites for accurate and timely dissemination of public information. The short URLs of government websites all begin with "https://gov.tw/," reducing the risk of the public accessing fraudulent or phishing websites, he said.

The ministry also provides the source code of the short URL system to other government agencies for wider application in different fields, thereby enhancing overall service efficiency, Chiueh said.

He said the digital ministry is encrypting and backing up data in the cloud, ensuring that public sector systems can continue to operate during emergencies. Additionally, government agencies engage in peer-to-peer data transmission through the government data transmission platform, utilizing a zero-trust architecture and strengthening cybersecurity based on the principle of "never trust, always verify," he added.

Jukneviciene, who is leading a European parliamentary delegation in Taiwan, said Europe places greater emphasis on cybersecurity issues, drawing lessons from Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Given that Taiwan is on the front line of cybersecurity offense and defense, she expressed her full understanding of the digital ministry’s experience in promoting digital transformation in the public and private sectors and its response to cybersecurity threats.

She hoped for more cooperation and the deepening of Taiwan-Europe relations in the future.