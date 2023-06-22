Multi-Touch Sensing Market Volatility Expected with Top Players in Play, Analysts Warn

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Multi-Touch Sensing Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Multi-Touch Sensing Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Multi-touch sensing technology allows users to interact with digital devices using multiple fingers simultaneously, enabling them to perform a range of gestures such as pinch-to-zoom, swipe, and rotate. The market demand is primarily driven by factors such as the growing popularity of touch-based user interfaces, increasing demand for advanced technologies in the electronics industry and rise in number of mobile devices and laptops.

In addition, the growing awareness of high-tech digital products and the rise in demand for automotive tech, wearables, smartphones, and health devices are acting as major driving factors for market growth. According to Ericsson, it is anticipated that in the next five years, smartphone subscriptions will increase to 1140 million from 850 million in Southeast Asia and Oceania. Similarly, according to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the US consumer technology industry will generate more than USD 505 billion in retail sales revenue.

The estimate reflects a 2.8% rise in sales from 2021’s remarkable 9.6% increase over 2020. High demand for smartphones, personal health gadgets, automotive technology, and streaming services is projected to be important drivers of this rise. Furthermore, the increasing developments in technologies of multi-touch sensing products and growing demand for high-accuracy sensors are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of components required for the development of multi-touch sensing products is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Multi-Touch Sensing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue due to the high adoption rate of touch-based user interfaces. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as the growing demand for advanced technologies and the increasing number of smartphone and tablet users are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Samsung

Microsoft Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

A D Metro Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

TPK Holding Co., Ltd

Fujitsu

Stantum s.r.o.

Wintek Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Smartphones

Tablets

PCs & Laptops

Kiosks

Others

By Application:

Personal

Enterprise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World