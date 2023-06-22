Power Purchase Agreement Market Top Players Strategic Moves Could Drive Significant

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Power Purchase Agreement Market is valued at approximately USD 11.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Power Purchase Agreement can be defined as a long-term electricity supply agreement between two parties. The agreement is generally signed between a power producer and a customer (Industrial or trader). The agreement comprised of rules and conditions which include the amount of electricity to be supplied, mutually agreed price, accounting of energy, and penalties for non-compliance with underline rules. Moreover, certain elements are common across all PPAs such as different considerations that apply for mid-range or peaking thermal plants or plants using different power generation sources including wind or solar for power production. The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and growing electricity demand worldwide are key factors driving the market growth.

Over the years the demand for electricity has significantly increased due to growing industrialization and rising adoption of electric vehicles. For instance – as per Statista – as of 2020, the global electricity demand was estimated at 23,995 Terawatt hours, and as per projections the global electricity demand reach to 29463 Terawatt hours by 2030, and further 35277 Terawatt hours by 2040. Also, increasing investment in onsite and offsite clean energy power plants and rising industrialization in developing economies would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the lack of incentives & government support coupled with improper regulatory framework impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Power Purchase Agreement Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to production of power through renewable sources and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising public-private spending on renewable energy sources as well as favorable government initiatives that positively influence the market growth over the forecast period in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Statkraft Group

Ameresco Inc.

Enel S.p.A.

Ecohz

RES Group

Schneider Electric

Shell Plc.

RWE AG

Engie SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type

Physical PPA

Portfolio PPA

Block Delivery PPA

Others

By Application

Wind

Solar

Hydro

Geothermal

Others

By End-Use

Corporate

Merchant

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World