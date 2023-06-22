Thin Film Photovoltaics Market Industry Experts Warn of Major Shake-Up with Top Players

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Thin Film Photovoltaics Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

The second generation of solar cells, known as thin-film photovoltaics, are created by depositing one or more thin layers, or thin films, of photovoltaic material over a substrate comprised of plastic, glass, or metal. The major driving factor for the market are favorable policies to adopt renewable energy and growing demand for renewable energy. Moreover, reduction in carbon emission is creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period.

The market in 2020 has witnessed a 3% increase in the usage of renewable energy, while demand for all other fuels has decrease according to International Energy Agency (IEA). The main factor was an increase of roughly 7% in the production of power from renewable sources. Despite decreasing electricity demand, building delays and supply chain issues in many regions of the world, renewable energy growth was supported by long-term contracts, priority access to the floating grid, and continued installation of new plants. As a result, the proportion of renewable energy in the world’s electrical generation increased from 27% in 2019 to 29% in 2020. The government of different nations are investing the advancement and construction of thin film photovoltaics which is majorly driving the growth for the market over the forecasted period. Major supportive government policy is to achieve the renewable energy target and achieve the targeted plan according to The World Bank. For instance, U.S. Department of Energy announced on February 5, 2020 that it would contribute USD 130 million toward 55-80 projects under this initiative. However, the high cost of Thin Film Photovoltaics stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Thin Film Photovoltaics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to growing technological advancement in the region and increasing demand for solar energy in countries such as United States, Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising development of semiconductors in the electronics industry and rising demand for solar energy.

Major market players included in this report are:

MiaSole

Avancis GmbH

Solar Frontier K.K.

First Solar

Solibro GmbH

Kaneka Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation USA

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Xunlight (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.

TS Solar GmbH

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Cadmium Telluride (CdTe)

Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide (CIGS)

By End-Users:

Residential

Commercial

Utility

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World