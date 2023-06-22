Solar Powered Irrigation System Market Update Key Players Could Trigger Major Price Swings

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Solar Powered Irrigation System Market is valued at approximately USD 54.1 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

A solar-powered irrigation system is a type of irrigation system that uses energy from the sun to power the water pumps or motors that move water from a source, such as a well or reservoir, to the fields or crops being irrigated. It uses photovoltaic (PV) panels to capture sunlight and convert it into electricity that is then used to power water pumps and other irrigation equipment. In a typical solar powered irrigation system, the PV panels are installed on the ground or mounted on a structure such as a pole or a roof. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as increasing demand for food due to the growing population, the growing need for sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions and the increasing government initiatives to provide incentives and subsidies for the adoption of solar powered irrigation systems.

In addition, the increasing government initiatives for the usage of solar powered irrigation systems and the rising price of electricity are acting as major driving factors for market growth. According to International Water Management Institute, the government of India (GOI) plans to construct 175 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2022, with solar accounting for 100 GW of that total. Similarly, according to Statista, as of June 2022, Danish homes were charged approximately 0.53 US dollars per kilowatt-hour at the time, whereas German households were charged 0.52 US dollars per kilowatt-hour.

Hence, the growing need to shift towards renewable energy due to increasing prices of electricity and the increasing government projects to equip agricultural lands with solar powered equipment is expected to escalate the demand for solar powered irrigation systems in the global market. Furthermore, the rising popularity of solar powered irrigation systems due to the high cost of electricity and growing investments towards research and development to enhance the efficiency of solar powered irrigation systems are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, the high initial investment cost of installing solar powered irrigation systems is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Solar Powered Irrigation System Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue due to the high level of agricultural activities and a substantial amount of cultivated land in the region. Whereas, North America is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period due to increasing investments in renewable energy. Factors such as increasing prices of fossil fuels, rising concerns about the availability of fossil fuels, growing usage of renewable energy due to pollution and increasing population globally are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Connexa

Bonergie

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

LORENTZ

Rain Bird Corporation

SunCulture

Wien Energie GmbH

Bright Solar Limited

Netafim

Grundfos Pumps India Private Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Drip Irrigation

Sprinkler Irrigation

Surface Irrigation

By Component:

Solar Panel

Pump Controller

Submersible Water Pump

Inverter

Others

By Application:

Agricultural irrigation

Landscaping and gardening

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World