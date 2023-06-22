Solar Bench Market Forecast Top Players Could Cause Major Fluctuations

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Solar Bench Market is valued at approximately USD 254.4 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The solar bench market is a growing sector of the outdoor furniture industry that is designed to provide seating while also generating clean energy through solar panels. Solar benches are becoming increasingly popular in public spaces such as parks, shopping centres, and university campuses, where they provide a convenient and sustainable way for people to relax and recharge their electronic devices. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as the growing infrastructural developments in cities and urban areas, increasing demand for renewable sources of energy due to growing environmental concerns about the usage of fossil fuels and rapidly developing smart cities around the world.

In addition, the increasing implementation of sustainable energy by governments and the rapidly surging revenue of smart city technologies are acting as major driving factors for market growth. According to the Press Information Bureau, India has met its NDC target of 157.32 GW of non-fossil-based installed energy capacity, accounting for 40.1% of total installed electrical capacity and the Indian ‘Non-Conventional Energy sector received Foreign Direct Investment of USD 797.21 million during 2020-21. Similarly, according to Statista, in 2023, worldwide revenue for smart city technology, goods, and services is expected to reach USD 173.28 billion compared to USD 148.88 billion in 2022.

Hence, the increasing initiatives by governments to develop the eco-friendly and sustainable environment and the growing revenue of smart city technologies are expected to escalate the demand for solar benches in the global market. Furthermore, the increasing incorporation of renewable energy into public spaces by governments and communities and raising awareness about solar energy and its uses are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, limited usage of solar benches due to weather conditions is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Solar Bench Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue due to increasing number of smart city initiatives in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period due to the availability of a larger landscape area. Factors such as rising investments towards the development of sustainable infrastructure, increasing focus on renewable sources of energy such as solar energy, growing efforts to reduce carbon emissions and increasing initiatives by communities to develop eco-friendly public spaces are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Seedia Sp. z o.o.

Zano Miroslaw Zarotynski

mmcite uk

ENGOPLANET ENERGY SOLUTIONS LLC

The Solar Range

VelopA

Include Ltd.

InfraMarks BV

iSun, Inc.

Archasol

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

With Digital Display

Without Digital Display

By Design:

With Backrest

Without Backrest

By Material:

Steel

Wood

Others

By Output Power:

Up to 80Wp

80Wp – 100Wp

101Wp – 140Wp

Above 140Wp

By No. of USB Slots:

0 – 2

2 – 4

Above 4

By Application:

Train/Bus Stations

Public Parks

Shopping Malls

Airports

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World