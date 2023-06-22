Low Power Generator Sets Market Booms Ahead Key Players Driving Expansion

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Low Power Generator Sets Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Low Power Generator Sets Market is valued at approximately USD 30.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Low Power Generator Sets consist of less than 10KW power. The low-power generator sets are usually transportable and are ready to use anytime, without any additional installation. It is used as an emergency backup of power in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Power generator sets are used in areas where there is a need for continuous power generation. It is commonly used in areas where there isare a frequent power outages frequent power outages and this becomes a problem or obstacle in daily chores or major projects.

Some of the low-power generator sets are diesel generators and gas generators. All connected oil and gas operations, including drilling, pumping, and loading, can be powered continuously by diesel generators and when it is undesirable or impractical to store a pressurized gas, itgas can be created via a chemical process or from a solid or liquid source using a gas generator. Increasing industrialization, increasing investment in infrastructure development, rising usage of electronic-based equipment, and increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply are the factors driving the growth of the market.

According to the IBEF India Brand Equity Foundation organization, in India, building infrastructure to reduce logistical costs and boost the economy, Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi proposed an Rs. 100 lakh crore master plans for multimodal connectivity in October 2021. Also, India’s manufacturing industry received infrastructure investments totaling totalling more than 3 trillion Indian rupees during the 2021 fiscal year. Increasing infrastructure development is the major factor driving the growth of the market as it creates major demand for uninterrupted and reliable energy sources.

Other important components driving market increase are increasing industrialization, rising usage of electronic-based equipment, and increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply. Furthermore, increasing government focus on the generation of clean energy sources and developing commercial facilities such as shopping malls are the factors creating market opportunities in the forecast period. However, the high cost of Low Power Generator Sets stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Low Power Generator Sets Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growth of the industrial sector in major countries such as India and China, the development of key market players, and low labor and utility costs in the region. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising power demand, the dominance of key market players, and the government’s increasing focus on generating clean energy sources in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Atlas Copco GroupAB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cooper Corporation

Cummins Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

General Electric

Kohler Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Wartsila Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Fuel Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Fuel Type:

Diesel

Gas

Hybrid

By Application:

Stand-by

Peak Shaving

Prime or Continuous Power

By Power Rating:

0-50 kVA

50-150 kVA

151-350 kVA

By End-use:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Industries:

Construction

Earth Moving

Material Handling

Agri-machinery

Others

By Portability:

Stationary

Portable

By 50-150 kVA Fuel Type:

Diesel

Gas

Hybrid

By 50-150 kVA Fuel Application:

Stand-by

Peak Shaving

Prime or Continuous Power

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World