Popcorn Market Key Players to Watch in Booming Forecast 2023 to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape

The most recent research study on the global "Popcorn Market" [2023-2030] provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Popcorn Market is valued approximately USD 5.20 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The market is driving due to growing trend toward the combination of snacks and caramel candy. The growing snacks industry is driving the growth for the market over the forecast period 2022-2029. Consumer preferences are shifting toward gourmet popcorn as a result of the advent of a wide range of tastes. Additionally, other trends such as clean label ingredients and all-natural tastes are having an impact on the product releases by businesses in the popcorn sector. Along with this, rising demand for ready-to-eat products is driving the growth for the market over the forecast period.

The industry for food and beverages is being considerably impacted by the rising demand for ready-to-eat snacks worldwide. For instance, the popularity of sea salt flavor is rising, and PepsiCo, Inc. is leveraging this trend with their Smartfood Delight Sea Salt Popcorn. Companies in the RTE sector are working to gain market share by offering appealing product packaging, a wide range of products. For instance, according to Statista, frequency of ready to eat products consumption is increasing year-over-year in the United Kingdom. Such as, in 2019, 3,410 thousand people were consuming ready meals more than once a week, which surged to 5,328 thousand in 2020. However, availability of alternative snacking products is restraining the market growth over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Popcorn Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and rising popularity of the healthy snack. On the other side, it is projected that Asia Pacific would experience the fastest revenue increase throughout the forecast period. Husk, a Scottie Pippen-owned vegan popcorn company, debuted a line of organic popcorn in July 2021 with flavors such as coconut water, matcha, and kale and broccoli.

Major market players included in this report are:

Campbell Soup Company

PepsiCo Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Weaver Popcorn, Inc.

Quinn Foods LLC

The Hershey Company

Eagle Family Foods Group LLC

PROPER Snacks

JOLLY TIME

Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Ready-To-Eat Popcorn

Microwave Popcorn

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World