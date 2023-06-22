Food Coating Ingredients Market Big Things Ahead Key Players Share Insights

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Food Coating Ingredients Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global Food Coating Ingredients Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Food Coating Ingredients are used to enhance the product’s flavor, texture, and structure. These products not only improve its appearance but also protect the product. The food coating ingredients are majorly used in several applications such as meat, bakery items, morning cereal and snacks etc. The Food Coating Ingredients market is expanding because of factors such as the rising demand for bakery and confectionery products and growing convenience food demand in the forecast period.

According to Statista in 2020, the bakery and confectionery segment is projected to rise and attain volume of around 214,914.0 mKg by 2027. The average volume per person confectionery and snack segment is projected to account for around 25.9 Kg in 2023. Also, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in 2020, in India, the food and beverages industry accounts for about 3 % of the country’s GDP. And considered the largest employer in the country Whereas rising growth across the food and beverages sector and favorable initiative by market players create lucrative opportunities for the market. However stringent food safety regulations hamper market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Food Coating Ingredients Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing demand from the food and beverage industry, rising working population and changing lifestyle. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing disposable income, growing popularity for RTE convenience foods and rising innovation by market players.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cargill Inc.

Bowman Ingredients

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods PLC

Agrana Beteiligungs-Ag

Pioneer Foods

Cooperatie AVEBE U.A.

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Kerry Group

By Type:

Sugars and Syrups

Cocoa and Chocolates

Fats and Oils

Spices and Seasonings

Others

By Application:

Bakery

Confectionery

Breakfast Cereals

Snack

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World