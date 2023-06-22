Craft Vodka Market Record-Breaking Growth Ahead Key Players Ready for Action

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Craft Vodka Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global Craft Vodka Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Craft Vodka are made in breweries in small batches which requires extra attention to the quality of ingredients during the procedure. It has a distinctive taste as compared to the regular vodka. These are getting more popular owing to their unique taste. The Craft Vodka market is expanding because of factors such as the rising demand for alcoholic drinks and changing lifestyle with growing disposable income.

According to the Statista in 2021, the alcoholic drinks market amounts to attain revenue of around USD 1,688.0 billion. Also, it is projected to grow annually with 8.20%. Additionally in India the alcoholic consumption in 2020 was around five billion liters which is estimated to reach around 6.21 billion liters by 2024. Whereas the rising number of product launches and growing number of distilleries across the globe create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, stringent government regulations hamper the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Craft Vodka Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand for craft spirits, and the rising number of distilleries. Also, North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing demand for ethnic premium, super premium vodkas and flavored vodkas.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sazerac Company

Beam Suntory Inc.

William Grant & Sons Limited

Fifth Generation, Inc.- Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Diageo plc-The Smirnoff Co.

Heaven Hill Brands

St. George Spirits

Hanson Spirits LLC

Charbay Distillery

Woody Creek Distillers

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Hanson of Sonoma, an all organic grape based vodka distillery launched a new Meyer Lemon infused vodka . Also, Hanson has opened a new tasting room in Sausalito. It offers handcrafted cocktails made woth Hanson of Sonoma vodka offering in various flavors such as ginger , cucumber and so on

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Flavored Craft Vodka

Unflavored Craft Vodka

By Distribution Channel:

On trade Channels

Off trade Channels

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World