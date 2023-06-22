Corn Oil Market Industry Leaders Speak Out on Market’s Explosive Growth

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Corn Oil Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2347

Global Corn Oil Market is valued at approximately USD 5.34 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.95% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Corn oil or maize oil is a vegetable oil that is made from corn germs. It is typically used as cooking oil due to its anti-inflammatory qualities, high smoke point, and unsaturated fatty acids. The product is one of the essential basic materials used to make ethanol. Additionally, it is gaining high traction across various sectors, such as animal feed, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The surge in demand for non-GMO and fortified products, rising usage of corn oil across various industries, coupled with the change in consumer preferences towards healthier lifestyles are the primary factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

The rising number of government initiative in order to reduce carbon footprint is bolstering the consumption of corn oil as biodiesel, which, in turn, excels the market growth worldwide. For instance, in 2020, China aimed to adopt a 10% biofuel use as per the “Implementation Plan Regarding the Expansion of Ethanol Production and Promotion for Transportation Fuel” programme, the National Energy Administration (NEA), National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), and other ministries proposed this implementation. Additionally, China is increasingly producing biodiesel every year. The National Energy Administration (NEA) estimates that biodiesel output increased by more than 54% from 2020 to 2021, reaching 1.7 billion litres.

Furthermore, The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that Brazil’s ethanol production is likely to reach 31.35 billion litres in 2022. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Brazil and the United States produce approximately 84% of the world’s biodiesel. Hence, these aforementioned factors are likely to augment the market expansion at a considerable growth rate. Moreover, rising innovations in optimal corn oil extraction, as well as the surge in consumer awareness regarding the advantages of corn oil are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the availability of substitute oils and fluctuations in the product price are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Corn Oil Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the surging demand for green fuels, along with the rising increasing applications of the product in feedstocks and food industries. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the government policies to reduce carbon footprint in Asian countries, as well as increasing initiatives to encourage biofuel consumption and increase biofuel production in the market space.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2347

Major market players included in this report are:

Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company LLC.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Associated British Foods

Bluecraft Agro

Cargill Inc.

Grain Processing Corporation

Greenfield Specialty Alcohols

Ingredion Incorporated

Richardson International

Roquette Freres

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2347

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Edible

Non-edible

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World