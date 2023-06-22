Manuka Honey Market Fastest Growing in Years Key Players Fueling Expansion

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Manuka Honey Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2349
Global Manuka Honey Market is valued approximately USD 455.4 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Manuka honey defined as type of honey that comes from a specific plant in Australia and New Zealand. Moreover, due to its antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, manuka honey has its usage in treating wounds, improving oral health, smoothness of sore throat and treat ulcers and acne. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and growing awareness towards health benefits of manuka honey are key factors driving the market growth.
The rising prevalence of infectious disease is contributing towards the growth of the Global Manuka Honey Market. As manuka honey has application in treatment of antibiotic-resistant strains of infections. For instance – as per Center for Disease Control & Prevention USA estimates – in 2019, infectious disease accounted for approximately 3.2 million emergency department visits and resulted in around 765,000 hospital admission with a diagnosis of infectious and parasitic diseases. Also, growing number of health-conscious individuals and rising adoption of digital distribution channels would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost and possible side effected associated with Manuka Honey stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Manuka Honey Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing usage of manuka honey across food and beverages and dairy industry in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of health conscious individuals and growing incidences chronic infectious disorders in the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Manukora Limited
Comvita Limited
Arataki Honey Ltd.
Egmont Honey
Manuka Pharm
Manuka Doctor
Airbone Honey Ltd.
Wedderspoon Organic.
Steens Honey
Happy Valley Honey
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2349
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Type
UMF 5+
UMF 10+
UMF 15+
UMF 20+
By Nature
Organic/Natural
Conventional
By Application
Food and beverages
Cosmetic and personal care
Nutraceutical
Pharmaceutical
Others
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2349
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2349
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://reportocean.us/
More Trending Post……
India Activewear Market
India Television Market
India Non-life Insurance Market
India Roads and Highways Construction Market
India Wealth Management Market
India Mobile Application Market
India Logistics Automation Market
India Power Sector Market
India Solar Energy Market
India Warehousing Market