Manuka Honey Market Fastest Growing in Years Key Players Fueling Expansion

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Manuka Honey Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2349

Global Manuka Honey Market is valued approximately USD 455.4 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Manuka honey defined as type of honey that comes from a specific plant in Australia and New Zealand. Moreover, due to its antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, manuka honey has its usage in treating wounds, improving oral health, smoothness of sore throat and treat ulcers and acne. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and growing awareness towards health benefits of manuka honey are key factors driving the market growth.

The rising prevalence of infectious disease is contributing towards the growth of the Global Manuka Honey Market. As manuka honey has application in treatment of antibiotic-resistant strains of infections. For instance – as per Center for Disease Control & Prevention USA estimates – in 2019, infectious disease accounted for approximately 3.2 million emergency department visits and resulted in around 765,000 hospital admission with a diagnosis of infectious and parasitic diseases. Also, growing number of health-conscious individuals and rising adoption of digital distribution channels would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost and possible side effected associated with Manuka Honey stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Manuka Honey Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing usage of manuka honey across food and beverages and dairy industry in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of health conscious individuals and growing incidences chronic infectious disorders in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Manukora Limited

Comvita Limited

Arataki Honey Ltd.

Egmont Honey

Manuka Pharm

Manuka Doctor

Airbone Honey Ltd.

Wedderspoon Organic.

Steens Honey

Happy Valley Honey

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2349

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type

UMF 5+

UMF 10+

UMF 15+

UMF 20+

By Nature

Organic/Natural

Conventional

By Application

Food and beverages

Cosmetic and personal care

Nutraceutical

Pharmaceutical

Others

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2349

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World