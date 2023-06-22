Fat Replacers Market Experts Bullish on Market Growth Key Players Driving Momentum

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Fat Replacers Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Fat Replacers Market is valued at approximately USD 2.2 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The fat replacers market refers to the market for food ingredients that can be used as a substitute for fat in food products. Fat replacers are ingredients that can be added to food products to mimic the texture and flavor of fat, but with fewer calories and less fat content. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as rising health consciousness among consumers, growing need for healthier food options and increasing obesity across the globe.

In addition, the growing obesity across the world and the increasing need for healthy food products are acting as major driving factors for market growth. The World Heart Federation estimates that 2.3 billion children and adults are living overweight and obese globally. If the current trend rises, it is predicted that as many as 1 billion adults or 12% of the world population will be living with obesity by the end of 2025. Similarly, according to the Organic Trade Association, the US organic food market grew by 12.4% in 2020, reaching a record high of USD 56.4 billion in sales. The emerging chronic diseases such as diabetes due to obesity and the growing awareness about healthy food options are propelling the demand for fat replacers in the global market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for low-fat and low-calorie food products and growing demand for advanced food ingredients presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, complexity in adherence to international food quality regulations and guidelines is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Fat Replacers Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue due to the growing change in the eating habits of consumers and changing tastes and preferences of consumers. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as the growing processed food industry, increasing awareness about fat replacers and growing obesity among mass are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

DKS Co. Ltd.

Royal DSM

ADM

Cargill, Incorporated

Ashland Inc.

FMC Corporation

DuPont

Kerry Group plc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Grain Processing Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Carbohydrate based

Protein-based

Fat based

By Application:

Bakery & confectioneries

Dairy & frozen desserts

Beverages

Processed meat

Dressings, margarines, & spreads

Convenience foods

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World