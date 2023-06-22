Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Set to Explode Top Players Poised for Success

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market is valued at approximately USD 8204.2 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.42% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Almost everything we eat contain glutamate, which is a naturally occurring amino acid that is also present in the human body. Glutamate is created when bacteria, corn, or sugarcane are broken down and converted into smaller bits. The outcome is a white crystal, which is subsequently combined with salt to produce Monosodium Glutamate (MSG). The fermentation technique allows for inexpensive mass production. It is used as a culinary ingredient and taste enhancer for several meals, including baked foods, meat and milk products, etc. It is also a dairy component that extends the shelf life and enhances the flavor of dairy products.

The worldwide food processing market has been growing and evolving. The creation of fast-food outlets and the growing demand for fast food chains are two reasons that are expected to fuel the expansion of the Monosodium Glutamate market. These causes are attributable to the increased demand for convenience foods and shifting lifestyles around the globe. In addition, meat consumption can be a reason to motivates producers to create goods with enhanced Monosodium Glutamate flavors. 80% of all food sales worldwide are made up of processed foods, making it a very demanding market. One of the largest sectors of the worldwide food processing business is the packaged food sector. Due to rising consumer affluence and population, the worldwide food processing and ready to eat food business has been growing quickly. Due to this, demand for Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) is rising globally. However, the high cost of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market study includes Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, increased consumer awareness of health issues and rising demand from a variety of end-use businesses, such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals. The Asia Pacific MSG market is being driven by the region’s rising supply of packaged and processed food. Where China is the major supplier of MSG. The MSG market is expanding in Asia Pacific as a result of rising urbanization and population. The market in this region is also anticipated to increase as a result of the rising awareness of the benefits of MSG. The fastest growing region is Europe. MSG is a prevalent component in many Asian meals, and as more Europeans get familiar with Asian food, its acceptance there is growing. MSG-containing meals are becoming more and more well-liked among European customers since they are thought to be savory and more delectable than dishes without MSG.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc

COFCO

Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co. Ltd

Fufeng Group

Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd

Gremount International Company Limited

Cargill Incorporated

Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group Co.

Henan Lotus Flower Gourmet Powder Co.

Shandong Xinle Monosodium Glutamate Limited Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By End -user Industry:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Processing Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Livestock Industry

By Application:

Preservatives

Additives

Acidity Regulators

Flavour Enhancers

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Rest of the World