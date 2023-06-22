Gluten feed Market Growth Ahead Experts Predict Surging Demand

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Gluten feed Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Gluten feed Market is valued at approximately USD 6185.8 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 0.71% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Wheat, corn, barley, and rye are just a few of the cereals that naturally contain the protein known as gluten feed. Additionally helpful for digestion and absorption is gluten feed. Utilizing gluten feed is becoming essential for ensuring animals have the best possible health and growth as a result of expanding knowledge about its nutritional advantages. Because it offers a stable structure of the protein, carbohydrate, and digestible fiber, wheat-based gluten is quickly gaining appeal in the animal feed industry. Its use in ruminant feed, poultry, swine, and pet food is constantly rising.

Future consumption of wheat gluten feed will undoubtedly rise due to the rising demand for dairy and meat products in developing nations and the need to expand livestock productivity. The market for gluten-free feeds is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.04% over the forecast period (2022-2029). Increased demand of gluten feed & corn gluten feed in developing nations has contributed to the market’s expansion. Gluten feed is also less expensive than some other grain-based feed, which is yet another factor driving the industry. Increased demand for gluten feed and corn gluten feed in developing nations has contributed to the market’s expansion. Gluten feed is also less expensive than other grain-based feed, which is another factor driving the industry. Additionally, the industry is expected to rise as more people use gluten feed as a potential substitute for fish meal in aquaculture feed. However, the rising cost of Gluten stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Gluten feed Market study includes Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to the region’s largest meat industry’s strong need for gluten feed, North America leads the market. With more people becoming aware of the niche livestock market, Europe is the region with the fastest growth. The animal market in Europe places a high focus on the manufacturing and processing of maize and wheat gluten meal.

Major market players included in this report are:

Agrana Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Grain processing corporation

Tate & Lyle Plc.

The Roquette Group

Ingredion Incorporated

Tereos Syral

Bunge Ltd.

Commodity Specialists Company

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Source, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Source:

Wheat

Corn

Barley

Rye

Maize

Others (Triticale and Malt)

By Application:

Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World