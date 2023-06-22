Taiwanese rate authoritarian leader Chiang Ching-kuo best president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A recent survey has shown that former authoritarian-era leader Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) is Taiwan’s most favored president, with over a third of respondents choosing Taiwan’s last president before the country transitioned to democracy.

The study was carried out by the International Public Opinion Lab (IPOL) at Western Kentucky University between May 25 and June 5, and took the opinion of 1,105 Taiwanese people via web survey. IPOL Director Timothy S. Rich said the survey shows “at least a sizable portion of the Taiwanese public evaluated one of the authoritarian-era leaders favorably,” per the News Lens.

Of the 930 respondents who gave a valid response to the question, “In your opinion, who was Taiwan’s best president?” just under 34% named Chiang. The second most popular Taiwanese president was an approximate tie between Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Lee Tung-hui (李登輝), who were both chosen by about 20% of respondents.

Following Tsai and Lee was Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) at just under 19%, while Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) was chosen by under 5% as the best president. Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) was chosen by 1.38% of respondents, and Sun Yat-sen（孫中山) was chosen by only 0.21%. No respondents said Ten Chia-kan (嚴家淦) was the best president.

Rich said the results of the survey are in line with a Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation Survey conducted in 2020, which found that Chiang and Lee were viewed as the presidents who contributed most to Taiwan’s development.



International Public Opinion Lab (IPOL) at Western Kentucky University data, rounded for display purposes. (Taiwan News graphic)

The study also surveyed respondent’s views on democracy in general, and found that a majority have a clear preference for democracy, though just over 23% said that authoritarianism is favorable in some situations. Just under 16% of respondents said that for them, it does not matter if they live under a democratic or a non-democratic regime.

The study also found “stark partisan differences” in support for democracy between supporters of different political parties. Around 80% of Democratic Progressive Party supporters responded that democracy was always preferable, around 46% of Kuomintang supporters said the same, as did around 58% of Taiwan People’s Party supporters.

To explain the high favorability of past authoritarian leaders and non-democratic governance in Taiwan, Rich pointed to the fact that many of Taiwan’s democratically elected leaders were mired by corruption scandals, and were not able to control public information in the way that authoritarian leaders could. He said that despite exhaustive efforts to address the oppression and damage Taiwan’s authoritarian leaders inflicted, “authoritarian nostalgia” endures.

Rich said that despite these tendencies being in the minority, policymakers risk overestimating the strength of democratic institutions if they ignore them. He also said that the positive view of past authoritarian leaders gives Chinese propagandists opportunities to enhance narratives about Taiwanese people’s dissatisfaction with democratic performance.