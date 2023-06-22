Giants extend winning streak to 10, longest since 2004, with 4-2 victory over Padres

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sean Hjelle pitched four shutout innings of relief to help the San Francisco Giants extend their winning streak to 10 games, beating Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Joc Pederson and Mike Yastrzemski added RBI singles, and the Giants turned four double plays to keep their longest win streak since 2004 intact.

San Francisco also benefited from an overturned call at home plate in the fifth.

Blake Sabol of the Giants appeared to be thrown out sliding into home by a strong throw from Fernando Tatis Jr. on Pederson’s two-out single to right. Sabol was initially ruled out but the call was challenged by San Francisco and changed following a lengthy review when umpires cited San Diego catcher Gary Sanchez for blocking the plate.

“It was a definite momentum shift,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “Obviously we came out on the good end of it. If I was on the other side, I’d probably find something to be upset about. But under the circumstances I’m good with it.”

Frustrated Padres manager Bob Melvin argued the call after the video review but was unsuccessful.

“The throw took (Sanchez) up the line,” Melvin said. “Based on where he started, it looked like they showed the replay from when the throw was already on the way, and as a catcher, you have to have some feel for that. You’ve got to also understand the impact and where the runner was. To me, it was just one of the worst calls I’ve seen this year.”

Sabol knew quickly that something was amiss on the play,

“I was running as hard as I could,” Sabol said. “I was trying to avoid a collision there. I feel like I didn’t even have a chance to touch (the plate). That was a big, big challenge for us.”

A similar play happened Tuesday between the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers, with the go-ahead run scoring on a play that was overturned by video review.

Yastrzemski followed Pederson’s hit with an RBI liner up the middle, then J.D. Davis lashed a single to right center for a 4-0 lead.

San Francisco has won 25 of 34 games after losing three straight at Arizona and moved a season-high 10 games over .500 at 42-32.

Hjelle (2-1), pitching for the first time since getting called up from the minors Monday, was stellar after replacing starter Ryan Walker. Hjelle allowed three hits and had five strikeouts including one of Tatis who went down swinging to end the top of the fifth with runners at second and third.

Hjelle said he was trying to keep the red-hot Giants on track and joked with teammates in the bullpen that his call-up was similar to driving in traffic.

“I was like, ‘I hope I can merge at the same speed you guys are going because everything’s clicking on all cylinders here,’” Hjelle said, “Glad I was able to kind of keep the train rolling so to speak.”

Four relievers followed Hjelle. Camilo Doval got the final three outs for his 20th save.

Trent Grisham had two hits and a RBI for San Diego. The Padres have lost five of seven.

After rallying late against San Diego’s normally reliable bullpen to win the first two games of the series on a walkoff home run and a game-ending bases loaded walk, the Giants were shut down early by Darvish before batting around in the fifth.

Darvish (5-6), who had a career ERA of 10.13 at Oracle Park going into the day, gave up seven hits and four runs in six innings. The five-time All-Star has been tagged for 10 runs over his last 11 innings.

Walker, who got five outs as an opener against the Padres on Monday, pitched a scoreless first inning for San Francisco. The Giants are 8-3 this season when using an opener.

BASERUNNING BLUNDERS

The Padres have hurt themselves on the basepaths all series, none worse than when Manny Machado was thrown out trying to advance to third on a Jake Cronenworth’s fly out to left. That resulted in a 7-6-5, San Diego’s third consecutive inning hitting into a double play.

GLOVE WORK Cronenworth made a defensive gem to end the second when he made a backhanded stop of Sabol’s sharp grounder to first that started a 3-6-3 double play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: LHP Adrian Morejon pitched the eighth inning after getting recalled from Triple-A El Paso following a rehab stint. RHP Drew Carlton was optioned down to make room. … RHP Angel Felipe was claimed off waivers by the A’s.

Giants: Yastrzemski left the game with left hamstring tightness and will undergo an Mri scan Thursday.

UP NEXT

San Diego’s Blake Snell (3-6, 3.48 ERA) faces San Francisco’s Alex Wood (2-1, 4.11) in a matchup of -left-handers in the series finale Thursday afternoon. Snell’s 40 walks are tied for fifth-most in the majors this season. Wood has won two of his previous three starts including five shutout innings against the Dodgers last Saturday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports