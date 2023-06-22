Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Deadly blast in northwest China prompts call for safety overhaul

BBQ restaurant gas explosion kills 31, injures 7 in Ningxia

By REUTERS
2023/06/22 13:19
The scene of the explosion in Northwest China. (CNA, Weibo screenshot)

The scene of the explosion in Northwest China. (CNA, Weibo screenshot)

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - A gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant on Wednesday night in China's northwestern Ningxia region killed 31, according to state-run Xinhua news agency, prompting President Xi Jinping to order a safety overhaul across the country.

Seven people were still undergoing treatment for burns and cuts from broken glass after the blast, which was triggered by a leaking liquefied petroleum gas tank at the restaurant, Xinhua reported on Thursday.

The barbecue shop in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia region, is well-known locally with a loyal following, according to media reports. The blast happened during peak dining hours, with high school students and retirees among the dead.

The explosion, on the eve of a long weekend as millions of tourists expected to hit the road during the Dragon Boat Festival, led Xi to call on all regions to rectify safety risks and "hidden dangers".

Accidents due to gas and chemical blasts are not uncommon in China despite years of efforts to improve safety. In 2015, a series of explosions in the northern port city of Tianjin killed 173 people.
China
Safety
Gas explosion
Ningxia

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s EVA Air 9th on Skytrax world's best airlines list
Taiwan’s EVA Air 9th on Skytrax world's best airlines list
2023/06/21 16:41
China criticizes US 'tampering' with Taiwan issue days after Blinken trip
China criticizes US 'tampering' with Taiwan issue days after Blinken trip
2023/06/21 16:17
61% of Australians favor sending navy to prevent Chinese blockade of Taiwan: Lowy Institute poll
61% of Australians favor sending navy to prevent Chinese blockade of Taiwan: Lowy Institute poll
2023/06/21 13:35
UK, Sweden PMs underscore importance of peace in Taiwan Strait
UK, Sweden PMs underscore importance of peace in Taiwan Strait
2023/06/21 11:46
Taiwan can successfully navigate effects of US-China confrontation
Taiwan can successfully navigate effects of US-China confrontation
2023/06/20 17:16