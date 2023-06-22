Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

A year after Pakistan's devastating floods, challenges drag on for most, but signs of hope for some

By RIAZAT BUTT , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/06/22 12:08
FILE - Army troops evacuate people from a flood-hit area in Rajanpur, district of Punjab, Pakistan, Aug. 27, 2022. The flooding in Pakistan killed at ...
FILE - Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Sept. 1, 2022. The flooding in P...
FILE - A girl poses for photograph as she takes refuge after her home was hit by floods in Shikarpur district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Sep. 1, ...
FILE - Victims of flooding from monsoon rains use a makeshift barge to carry hay for cattle, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Balu...
FILE - Flood affected children attend school organized by Islamic group Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, in Sukkur, Pakistan, Sept. 4, 2022. The flooding in ...
FILE - A pregnant woman is carried to the hospital for treatment after floods hit her home, in the Shikarpur district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, ...
FILE - Women wade through floodwaters as they take refuge in Shikarpur district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Sep. 2, 2022. The flooding in Pakistan...
FILE - A woman, surrounded by floodwaters, sits near her belongings, in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, S...
FILE - Children are reflected in a mirror near their flood-hit home, in Charsadda, Pakistan, Aug. 31, 2022. The flooding in Pakistan killed at least 1...
FILE - A man suffering from dengue fever, a mosquito-borne disease, is treated at a hospital, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sept. 16, 2022. The flooding in P...
Kids hold canisters to get drinking water from a nearby supply line on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The flooding in P...
A man and small children walk to get drinking water from a nearby supply line on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The flo...
A boy drinks water from a line connected with a waterfall on the outskirts of Mingora, the main town of Pakistan's Swat valley, Friday, May 19, 2023. ...
People walk on a dusty track connected with a bridge that was washed away by last year's floods, in Bahrain, a town of Pakistan's Swat valley, Tuesday...
FILE - Local residents cross a portion of a road destroyed by floodwaters in Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan, Sept. 4, 2022. The flooding in Pakista...
FILE - A child suffering from dengue fever, a mosquito-borne disease, is treated at a hospital, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sept. 16, 2022. The flooding in...
FILE - A boy stand in mud after floodwaters hit his home, in Charsadda, Pakistan, Aug. 31, 2022. The flooding in Pakistan killed at least 1,700 people...
Women carry feed for their cattle as they walk through a recently grown cotton field in Fazalpur area, which was badly impacted by flooding last year,...
A farmer takes care of his cattle grazing in a field in an area, which was badly affected by last year's floods, in Rajanpur, a district of Pakistan's...
A fruit seller waits for customers at a market in Rojhan town, in Rajanpur, a district of Pakistan's Punjab province, Sunday, May 21, 2023. In Punjab,...
A man sells traditional sweets at a road in Rojhan town, in Rajanpur, a district of Pakistan's Punjab province, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Millions of acre...
A boy sits outside his tent as laborers reconstruct a house that was damaged in last year's floods, at a village of Rojhan in Rajanpur, a district of ...
Villager women work in a recently grown cotton field in Fazalpur area, which was badly affected by last year's floods, in Rajanpur, a district of Paki...
A nomad takes care of her child as they sit in at a hut, in Rajanpur, a district of Pakistan's Punjab province, Sunday, May 21, 2023. A year on from t...
Laborers work at a brick kiln in Rajanpur, a district of Pakistan's Punjab province, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Punjab is Pakistan’s biggest agricultural p...
People visit a market to buy groceries and other items in Rojhan town, in Rajanpur, a district of Pakistan's Punjab province, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. P...
Flood victims leave a school set up in a tent, caused by last year's floods, in Arzi Naich village in Dada, a district of Pakistan's Sindh province, W...
Children attend school set up in a tent near a damaged building caused by last year's floods, in Arzi Naich village in Dada, a district of Pakistan's ...
Girls attend a school set up in a tent in Arzi Naich village in Dada, a district of Pakistan's Sindh province, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Many children ...
A girl attends a school set up in a tent in Arzi Naich village in Dada, a district of Pakistan's Sindh province, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Many childre...
Children walk over the rubble of a damaged building caused by last year's floods, in Arzi Naich village in Dada, a district of Pakistan's Sindh provin...
Motorcyclists drive through a dusty road surrounded by remaining water of last year's floods, near Therhi town in Khairpur, a district of Pakistan's S...
Women walk through their tents set up over the rubble of their damaged homes caused by last year's floods, at a village in Dada, a district of Pakista...
A car and motorcycles pass over a dusty road surrounded by remaining water of last year's floods, near Therhi town in Khairpur, a district of Pakistan...
Kalu Khan, who lost his wife in a 2022 flood, sits with his children inside their tent set up over the rubble of their damaged home caused by the floo...
A worker repairs a dusty road surrounded by remaining water of last year's floods, near Therhi town in Khairpur, a district of Pakistan's Sindh provin...
A flood victim, Muhammad Ibrahim, and his family eat rice next to a solar panel used for electricity in Ismail Khan Khoso village in Sohbatpur, a dist...
Women carry canisters to their tents after getting water from a nearby hand pump, in Ismail Khan Khoso village in Sohbatpur, a district of Pakistan's ...
A woman sits inside her tent, in Ismail Khan Khoso village in Sohbatpur, a district of Pakistan's Baluchistan province, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (AP Ph...
Solar panels help power a washing machine and other necessities in Ismail Khan Khoso village in Sohbatpur, a district of Pakistan's Baluchistan provin...
FILE - Men use a cot to salvage belongings, including a solar panel, from their flooded home, in Jaffarabad, Pakistan, Sept. 5, 2022. Some made rescui...
FILE - Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Aug. 29, 2022. A year on fr...

FILE - Army troops evacuate people from a flood-hit area in Rajanpur, district of Punjab, Pakistan, Aug. 27, 2022. The flooding in Pakistan killed at ...

FILE - Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Sept. 1, 2022. The flooding in P...

FILE - A girl poses for photograph as she takes refuge after her home was hit by floods in Shikarpur district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Sep. 1, ...

FILE - Victims of flooding from monsoon rains use a makeshift barge to carry hay for cattle, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Balu...

FILE - Flood affected children attend school organized by Islamic group Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, in Sukkur, Pakistan, Sept. 4, 2022. The flooding in ...

FILE - A pregnant woman is carried to the hospital for treatment after floods hit her home, in the Shikarpur district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, ...

FILE - Women wade through floodwaters as they take refuge in Shikarpur district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Sep. 2, 2022. The flooding in Pakistan...

FILE - A woman, surrounded by floodwaters, sits near her belongings, in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, S...

FILE - Children are reflected in a mirror near their flood-hit home, in Charsadda, Pakistan, Aug. 31, 2022. The flooding in Pakistan killed at least 1...

FILE - A man suffering from dengue fever, a mosquito-borne disease, is treated at a hospital, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sept. 16, 2022. The flooding in P...

Kids hold canisters to get drinking water from a nearby supply line on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The flooding in P...

A man and small children walk to get drinking water from a nearby supply line on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The flo...

A boy drinks water from a line connected with a waterfall on the outskirts of Mingora, the main town of Pakistan's Swat valley, Friday, May 19, 2023. ...

People walk on a dusty track connected with a bridge that was washed away by last year's floods, in Bahrain, a town of Pakistan's Swat valley, Tuesday...

FILE - Local residents cross a portion of a road destroyed by floodwaters in Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan, Sept. 4, 2022. The flooding in Pakista...

FILE - A child suffering from dengue fever, a mosquito-borne disease, is treated at a hospital, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sept. 16, 2022. The flooding in...

FILE - A boy stand in mud after floodwaters hit his home, in Charsadda, Pakistan, Aug. 31, 2022. The flooding in Pakistan killed at least 1,700 people...

Women carry feed for their cattle as they walk through a recently grown cotton field in Fazalpur area, which was badly impacted by flooding last year,...

A farmer takes care of his cattle grazing in a field in an area, which was badly affected by last year's floods, in Rajanpur, a district of Pakistan's...

A fruit seller waits for customers at a market in Rojhan town, in Rajanpur, a district of Pakistan's Punjab province, Sunday, May 21, 2023. In Punjab,...

A man sells traditional sweets at a road in Rojhan town, in Rajanpur, a district of Pakistan's Punjab province, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Millions of acre...

A boy sits outside his tent as laborers reconstruct a house that was damaged in last year's floods, at a village of Rojhan in Rajanpur, a district of ...

Villager women work in a recently grown cotton field in Fazalpur area, which was badly affected by last year's floods, in Rajanpur, a district of Paki...

A nomad takes care of her child as they sit in at a hut, in Rajanpur, a district of Pakistan's Punjab province, Sunday, May 21, 2023. A year on from t...

Laborers work at a brick kiln in Rajanpur, a district of Pakistan's Punjab province, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Punjab is Pakistan’s biggest agricultural p...

People visit a market to buy groceries and other items in Rojhan town, in Rajanpur, a district of Pakistan's Punjab province, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. P...

Flood victims leave a school set up in a tent, caused by last year's floods, in Arzi Naich village in Dada, a district of Pakistan's Sindh province, W...

Children attend school set up in a tent near a damaged building caused by last year's floods, in Arzi Naich village in Dada, a district of Pakistan's ...

Girls attend a school set up in a tent in Arzi Naich village in Dada, a district of Pakistan's Sindh province, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Many children ...

A girl attends a school set up in a tent in Arzi Naich village in Dada, a district of Pakistan's Sindh province, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Many childre...

Children walk over the rubble of a damaged building caused by last year's floods, in Arzi Naich village in Dada, a district of Pakistan's Sindh provin...

Motorcyclists drive through a dusty road surrounded by remaining water of last year's floods, near Therhi town in Khairpur, a district of Pakistan's S...

Women walk through their tents set up over the rubble of their damaged homes caused by last year's floods, at a village in Dada, a district of Pakista...

A car and motorcycles pass over a dusty road surrounded by remaining water of last year's floods, near Therhi town in Khairpur, a district of Pakistan...

Kalu Khan, who lost his wife in a 2022 flood, sits with his children inside their tent set up over the rubble of their damaged home caused by the floo...

A worker repairs a dusty road surrounded by remaining water of last year's floods, near Therhi town in Khairpur, a district of Pakistan's Sindh provin...

A flood victim, Muhammad Ibrahim, and his family eat rice next to a solar panel used for electricity in Ismail Khan Khoso village in Sohbatpur, a dist...

Women carry canisters to their tents after getting water from a nearby hand pump, in Ismail Khan Khoso village in Sohbatpur, a district of Pakistan's ...

A woman sits inside her tent, in Ismail Khan Khoso village in Sohbatpur, a district of Pakistan's Baluchistan province, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (AP Ph...

Solar panels help power a washing machine and other necessities in Ismail Khan Khoso village in Sohbatpur, a district of Pakistan's Baluchistan provin...

FILE - Men use a cot to salvage belongings, including a solar panel, from their flooded home, in Jaffarabad, Pakistan, Sept. 5, 2022. Some made rescui...

FILE - Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Aug. 29, 2022. A year on fr...

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Last summer’s flooding in Pakistan killed at least 1,700 people, destroyed millions of homes, wiped out swathes of farmland, and caused billions of dollars in economic losses. All in a matter of months. At one point, a third of the country was underwater. Pakistani officials and scientists worldwide blame climate change for the unusually early and heavy monsoon rains.

A year on, the country hasn’t fully recovered. The aftermath runs the length of the country; survivors living in makeshift huts where their homes used to be, millions of children out of school, damaged infrastructure waiting to be repaired.

This journey through Pakistan looks at how the unprecedented flooding of 2022 affected everyday life - and future generations.

RESTORING WATER

The high altitudes and sharp peaks of the Hindu Kush Mountains mean that heavy rains barrel down through the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. That’s good because the waters quickly drain to lower lying areas. But it’s bad because of the damage they wreak along the way.

Last summer’s raging floods were so powerful that some rivers changed course. They wrecked more than 800 drinking water supply systems across nearly half of the province’s 34 districts, damaging pipelines, supply mains, storage tanks and wells.

Residents living by stagnant water were forced to rely on contaminated water for drinking. Health care teams started receiving thousands of patients with diseases like dengue, malaria, acute diarrhea, cholera and skin infections.

Authorities are taking some steps to prepare for the next disaster. They have installed an early warning system on seven of the major rivers and a monsoon contingency plan. Embankments were strengthened last year ahead of the flooding and riverbanks breached by floods have been repaired and reinforced.

LUCKY BREAK FOR AGRICULTURE

It wasn’t the flooding that nearly killed 80-year-old Razia Bibi and her family, it was the hunger.

The floods washed away the wheat they’d stored for the whole year in their home in Rojhan, Rajanpur district. Then they had to wait for weeks, scrounging for food, before supplies arrived from the government and aid groups.

Across Punjab, stores of grain were wiped out along with at least a half-million acres of crops and orchards.

Then relief came, mostly by luck rather than preparation.

Authorities installed pumps that got rid of some of the water, but most of it drained on its own, some flowing down into Sindh province, some spreading into deserted, open areas.

Waters receded in time for Punjab farmers to do the October sowing season and the result was a bumper crop. But the risk remains for future disasters.

LEFT WITHOUT SCHOOLS

Situated downstream from Pakistan’s other provinces, Sindh suffered a heavy blow from last year’s flooding and has been slow to recover.

Around half of Sindh’s 40,356 schools were either fully or partially damaged, affecting 2.3 million of its 4.5 million students, according to local education official Abdul Qadeer Ansari.

So far, only around 2,000 schools are being rebuilt. Ansari estimates reconstruction will take at least two years, with the new schools intended to be climate resistant.

In the village of Maskran Brohi, 115 students take classes in a temporary learning center in a tent. The 72-square-meter tent has no electricity, so it has neither lights nor fans. There are also no toilets and no clean water.

The only teacher, Zarina Bibi, doesn’t see most of the 87 kids she taught before the flooding — families scattered when the floods came — and rain flattened the roof and walls of the single-room primary school she used to teach in.

STARVED FOR ENERGY

Pakistan’s biggest province is also its most energy-starved.

Outside cities like Quetta and Gwadar, there is almost no central electricity. The largely rural population is scattered over the mountainous landscape, crippled by an entrenched feudal system, under-development and neglect by the local and central government.

Much of Baluchistan’s population relies on solar panels.

They faced losing what little they had in last year’s flooding. Even those fortunate enough to have access to central electricity suffered as the floods destroyed 81 grid stations and downed power lines.

Many lost their solar panels, and local authorities haven’t distributed replacements.

Muhammad Ibrahim, a 32-year-old father of five, managed to save his panel from his roof. Still homeless a year later, he uses it in the tent camp where he lives in Sohbat Pur district.

“It is so hot. We use solar panels to run fans to get some cool air,” he said. “Otherwise living in these tents is not possible.”

He doesn’t feel prepared for the next major flood.

“We’re scared of what will happen. But if it comes, we will run far away.”

___

Munir Ahmed, Riaz Khan, Babar Dogar, Abdul Sattar and Adil Jawad contributed to this report from various locations in Pakistan.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.