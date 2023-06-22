Fiji changes Taiwan diplomatic mission name back to 'trade office'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (June 21) condemned Fiji’s reversal of the name change of Taiwan’s representative office in the Pacific Island nation due to Chinese pressure.

In March, Fiji's foreign ministry officially notified the Taiwan diplomatic mission that its name would be reverted to the Trade Mission of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and that it would enjoy diplomatic privileges based on Fiji's 1971 Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities Act.

After the decision was made, the Chinese Embassy in Fiji lodged a protest with the Fiji government and threatened to take retaliatory measures, MOFA said in a statement. Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu (馬朝旭) also visited Fiji in April and pressured the country's government once again.

Despite multiple cabinet discussions, the Fiji government ultimately succumbed to Chinese pressure and decided to change the name of Taiwan’s mission back to the Taipei Trade Office in Fiji, MOFA said. The ministry added that it regrets the Fiji government's inability to stick to its original decision.

Taiwan has promoted exchanges and cooperation with Fiji in agriculture, fisheries, healthcare, education, and talent cultivation based on the Taiwan model, benefiting Fijians with substantial projects, MOFA said. Last year, Taiwan’s efforts received recognition from the new Fijian government, which resulted in the elevation of the status of Taiwan’s diplomatic mission, before eventual Chinese pressure.

Taiwan will continue to uphold the values of freedom and democracy and share its successful development experiences with regional Pacific countries to jointly maintain regional peace and stability, MOFA said. The ministry also pledged to “strive for Taiwan's rightful international status.”

Taiwan’s mission in Fiji was first renamed the Taipei Trade Office in Fiji in 2018 due to pressure from Beijing.