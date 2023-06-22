Taiwan tracks 29 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 29 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (June 21) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (June 22).

Of the 29 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

Two Shenyang J-11 combat jets and one Shanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ, while one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter was followed in the southeast sector of the zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 252 military aircraft and 112 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of four out of 29 PLA aircraft. (MND image)