AIT chair reaffirms US commitment to Taiwan Relations Act

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. will continue adhering to its commitments to Taiwan, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chair Laura Rosenberger said on Wednesday (June 21) during an online dialogue event.

Rosenberger pointed out that the U.S. has long been aware of and understands the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait to the international community, CNA reported. The Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), which came into effect in 1979, explicitly says that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are in the political, security, and economic interests of the U.S. and are matters of international concern, she said.

Rosenberger said this stance is a fundamental premise of U.S. policy and has gradually become a shared view across the Atlantic and globally in recent years.

When asked why Taiwan issues have gained increasing attention in Europe, Rosenberger said there are three main reasons. First, these countries see Taiwan as a key role model and beacon of democracy, both in the Indo-Pacific region and internationally.

Second, they recognize the significant role of Taiwan's economy, particularly in the technology and semiconductor industries, within the global economic system. Third, they understand the importance of the Taiwan Strait for global commercial transportation.

However, the chair emphasized that while the importance of Taiwan Strait issues in transatlantic dialogues is increasing, the countries and organizations involved have reiterated that their Taiwan policies have not changed. Likewise, America’s approach to Taiwan, including its "one China” policy, has remained consistent throughout the years and has no intention of changing, she said.

As for how the Biden administration plans to deter Chinese aggression against Taiwan, Rosenberger said supporting Taiwan's self-defense is a long-standing policy and commitment of the U.S. and it is stipulated in the TRA. This commitment has been upheld by successive U.S. administrations and strengthening deterrence in the Taiwan Strait is an essential part of that commitment, she added.