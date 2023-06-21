Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

India swelters under deadly heat wave

By Deutsche Welle
2023/06/21 21:41
Scorching heat in summer is not uncommon in northern India, but the current temperatures of up to 46 degrees Celsius are breaking all records. In Kolk...

Scorching heat in summer is not uncommon in northern India, but the current temperatures of up to 46 degrees Celsius are breaking all records. In Kolk...