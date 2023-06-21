India swelters under deadly heat wave

Scorching heat in summer is not uncommon in northern India, but the current temperatures of up to 46 degrees Celsius are breaking all records. In Kolk... Scorching heat in summer is not uncommon in northern India, but the current temperatures of up to 46 degrees Celsius are breaking all records. In Kolkata, a man is seen here trying to cool off in the shade at the side of the road. Further northwest, the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have reported 170 deaths, and hospitals are complaining about overcrowding and a lack of care.