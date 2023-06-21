Cloud-based VDI Market Ethics of Market Research Best Practices and Guidelines | NComputing Co. LTD, Rackspace, Inc., and VMware

“Cloud-based VDI Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) deals with hosting various desktop machines on a single virtual machine, which is connected on a centralized server. Cloud-based VDI enables the access to these machines from any remote location through the internet. Increase in adoption of handheld devices & smartphones for enterprise computing drives the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for virtualization and increase in adoption of cloud services fuel the market growth. However, high initial capital expenditure for setting up the infrastructure restrains the market growth.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Conversely, increase in demand for desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) and rise in adoption of hybrid cloud solutions are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market. The cloud-based VDI market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, user type, end user and region. Based on deployment model, the market is classified into public, private, and hybrid. By user type, it is bifurcated into small & medium enterprise (SMEs) and large enterprise. Depending on end user, it is categorized BFSI, education, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and others. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players operating in this market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co. LTD, Rackspace, Inc., and VMware.
Key Benefits
In-depth analysis and dynamics of the global cloud-based VDI market is provided to understand the market scenario.
Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.
A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.
Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of Cloud based VDI market is provided.
Cloud-based VDI Market Key Segments:
By Deployment model
Private
Public
Hybrid
By User Type
Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)
Large Enterprise
By End User
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
Telecom & IT
Education
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
