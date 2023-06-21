Cloud-based VDI Market Ethics of Market Research Best Practices and Guidelines | NComputing Co. LTD, Rackspace, Inc., and VMware

“Cloud-based VDI Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) deals with hosting various desktop machines on a single virtual machine, which is connected on a centralized server. Cloud-based VDI enables the access to these machines from any remote location through the internet. Increase in adoption of handheld devices & smartphones for enterprise computing drives the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for virtualization and increase in adoption of cloud services fuel the market growth. However, high initial capital expenditure for setting up the infrastructure restrains the market growth.

Conversely, increase in demand for desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) and rise in adoption of hybrid cloud solutions are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market. The cloud-based VDI market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, user type, end user and region. Based on deployment model, the market is classified into public, private, and hybrid. By user type, it is bifurcated into small & medium enterprise (SMEs) and large enterprise. Depending on end user, it is categorized BFSI, education, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and others. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in this market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co. LTD, Rackspace, Inc., and VMware.

Cloud-based VDI Market Key Segments:

By Deployment model

Private

Public

Hybrid

By User Type

Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

By End User

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Education

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

