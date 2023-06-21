SaaS-based SCM Market Research on a Budget Strategies for Cost-Effective Data Collection | Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE

“SaaS-based SCM Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

SaaS-based SCM provides a complete solution package of various software and services, including professional and managed services, to augment several supply chain needs such as integrated planning, inventory optimization, operation forecasting, and many others. Moreover, cost-saving deployment models, such as hybrid and public clouds, have given rise to the adoption of SaaS-based SCM solution among various user groups including SMEs and large enterprises.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Growth in demand for real-time supply chain analysis, technology progress in supply chain industry, and increase in ICT expenditure drive the SaaS-based SCM market. However, security concern over cloud deployment is expected to hinder the SaaS-based SCM market growth . The global SaaS-based SCM market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, user type, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of solution, it is bifurcated into software and service. Based on deployment, it is categorized into private, public, and hybrid deployment. By user type, it is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. The industry vertical segment includes consumer goods, retail, food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, logistics & transportation, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global SaaS-based SCM market include Accenture, HighJump, IBM Corporation, Infor, JDA Software Group, Inc., Kinaxis, Logility, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the global SaaS-based SCM market.

In-depth analysis is conducted based on market estimations of key market segments from 2016 to 2023.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions assists in determining the prevailing opportunities across geographies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Solution

Software

Service

By Deployment

Private

Public

Hybrid

By User Type

SMEs

Large enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Consumer Goods

Retail

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Logistics & Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors: