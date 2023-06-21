Serious Games Market Power of Customer Insights Leveraging Market Research to Drive Business Growth | Promotion Software GmbH, Revelian, Tata Interactive Systems

“Serious Games Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Serious game is a game-based initiative designed for training and education, which are other than pure entertainment. These kinds of video games are referred as serious as they are used by industries including defense, healthcare, education, scientific exploration, governments, and others for training and development of employees. The characteristics of a good serious game that reinforces the learning objective include story of the game, game mechanics & interactivity, rules of the game, challenges & competition, immersive graphical environment, rewards, and risks & consequences associated with the game.

Serious games have gained significant acceptance among consumers and enterprises to train and develop their employees or students with a cost-effective, realistic, and accountable method that is realistic and can be applied in the daily activities. Other advantages of such games include enhanced motivation, flexibility, better engagement, immediate feedback, unique collaborations, enhanced creativity & exploration, easy interaction, can be used as an attractive & non-intrusive advertising, can be played on mobile, consoles, online, or other platforms, and extends retention of the user & efficient memorization of content.

The global serious games market is attributed to increase in need of better user engagement platforms across enterprises, growth in usage of mobile-based educational games, significant adoption of virtual reality in training and development activities, and improvement in learning outcomes. In addition, inclination of organizations toward interactive advertisements, large-scale digitization, and emergence of social networks is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the global serious games market. However, lack of awareness about the advantages and usage of serious games and unsuitable game designs hamper the market growth.

The serious games market is segmented based on user type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on user type, it is bifurcated into enterprises and consumers. As per application, the market is classified into advertising & marketing, simulation training, research & planning, human resources, and others. Based on industry vertical, the global serious games market is studied across healthcare, aerospace & defense, government, education, retail, media & entertainment, and others. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis of the global serious games market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the serious games market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the serious games market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

BreakAway, Ltd.

Designing Digitally, Inc.

DIGINEXT

IBM Corporation

Intuition

Learning Nexus Ltd

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Promotion Software GmbH

Revelian

Tata Interactive Systems

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By User Type

Enterprises

Consumers

By Application

Advertising & Marketing

Simulation Training

Research & Planning

Human resources

Others

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Aerospace & defense

Government

Education

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

